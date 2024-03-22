A query letter that worked (This week in books)

This week! Books!

First up, author Marve Michael was kind enough to share her query for her New Adult novel FIRSTBORN OF THE SON, and it’s quite excellent. Note all the specific, judiciously chosen details as she details the plot! The way she escalates to a definitive choice where the stakes are clear in the last line of the plot description! Really strong query.

Also in authors sharing their stories news, YA author Lauren Kay received eight offers from agents for her novel, but it “died on sub.” It’s a good reminder that no matter how shiny things may look from the outside, it’s an incredibly uncertain process full of speed bumps, false starts, and good and bad luck. Even top agents are just hoping for a good batting average with the projects they choose to take on.

For those of us who are swiftly sailing through middle age *cough cough*, it can be bracing to feel a sense of mortality about our life and careers, so I very much enjoyed Dan Blank’s look at working artists in their 90s, who go to show that discovery and craft are truly lifelong pursuits.

Oscar Wilde knew how to generate some good #content, and honestly it’s a shame he wasn’t around for the social media era, as I suspect he would have been the greatest Tweeter and Instagrammer of all time. I really enjoyed Rob Marland’s look at his tour of the United States when he was twenty-seven, where he mostly gave interviews insulting the U.S. a lot and everyone loved it.

If you’re fortunate enough to be on the road toward traditional publication, you will likely be asked to complete a tedious extensive author questionnaire that would make the I.R.S. blush. Agent (and now author) Kate McKean talks about why this is actually a very important document.

And two new author profiles I haven’t read yet but have queued up for the weekend: Katy Waldman interviews short-story author Kelly Link, and Maya Binyam profiles Erasure and American Fiction (and fellow Pasadena resident) Percival Everett.

And finally, medieval Oxford had a murder problem and the details are pretty fascinating.

Have a great weekend!

