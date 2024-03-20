Where’s your favorite place to write?

With social media fragmenting, I’m bringing back my old “You Tell Me” Wednesday discussions to try to get good old fashioned blog conversations going. If you’re reading in a feed reader or via email, please click through to the post to leave a public comment and join the discussion!

We’ve all got a favorite writing spot. What’s yours?

If you’ve been following this blog for a bit, you probably know that my favorite spot is The Huntington Library, Art Museum and Botanical Gardens in San Marino, CA. It’s one of those places where I feel lucky to be there every single time.

What about you?

Art: En yole sur la Seine by Pierre-Auguste Renoir