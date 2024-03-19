Blog bracket challenge 2024!

It’s back! After only running the Blog Bracket Challenge in the shadows last year (um because I didn’t get it together for a blog post), we’re back and out in the open now.

Yes, it’s that time! Time to see which one of you is the best literary bracket pickers of them all. Will this be the year I finally win??

As always, the winner of the Blog Bracket Challenge will win a query critique, a copy of one of my books, or another agreed-upon prize. There will be prizes for both the Men’s and Women’s Tournament Challenge winners.

But most of all pride. Just some immense, immense pride.

Here’s how to enter:

Go to the front page(s) of the ESPN tournament challenge(s): Here’s the page for the Men’s Tournament: https://fantasy.espn.com/games/tcmen

Here’s the page for the Women’s Tournament: https://fantasy.espn.com/games/tcwomen Make your picks. If you have an ESPN username and password from previous years, you can log in when you submit your pick. Scroll up and click on “Join Group” under your bracket name and search for “Bransford Blog Challenge.” Or you can click these links: Bransford Blog Challenge (Men’s Tournament)

Bransford Blog Challenge (Women’s Tournament) Enter the password, which is “rhetorical” and then click Join Group. Make sure to enter before the first games tip on on Thursday.

Then you’re all set! You can make changes to your bracket by clicking on it until it locks when games start on on Thursday (and yes, there are play-in games before then, but the bracket still doesn’t lock until Thursday).

Good luck!!

Art: The Game of Basket Ball by McLoughlin Brothers