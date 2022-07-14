Don’t pre-summarize what’s about to happen (page critique)

If you’d like to nominate your own page or query for a public critique, kindly post them here in our discussion forums:

Title: Gabriel’s Fire

M/M Romantic suspense Some people just deserve to die. Gabe found that out early in life that god made mistakes.

His mother lit into him before he even finished his late breakfast. Gabriel Rios refused to look up from his cold cereal, when she curtly told him, “You’ll get a real breakfast when you get out of bed before noon.” Never mind he’d been studying until two for an exam on Monday. Instead, he kept his gaze down on the pages of his current textbook, Quantum Field Theory. “I like Cheerios,” he muttered. “Though sometimes it would be nice to have Captain Crunch.” “Sometimes I don’t think you want to be part of this family anymore.” Relentlessly stirring the pot of champurrado simmering on the stove top, she frowned at him. The cloying smell of cinnamon and chocolate filled the kitchen. “It’s Thanksgiving. I’d think you’d want to spend today at home with your family instead of out cavorting with your friends. What would your father say?” “They’re not friends,” he finally said. “They’re classmates and we’re studying for Fischer’s exam.” He wanted to say the guy was a ball breaker, but that would get him grounded for the next decade, even though he was twenty. Instead, he muttered, “And father would say he wanted me to go to college and have a better life than he had.” “There is nothing wrong with the life we gave you!” “Don’t you dare talk about my papa that way!” Maggie, his bratty fourteen-year-old sister had to chime in.

This page isn’t in terrible shape, but it gets off to a disjointed start and then relies far too much on dialogue in order to provide the context that might have helped us understand the scene from the start.

The opening paragraph doesn’t really give us very much before we launch into the dialogue. There’s some idle pontificating that we have insufficient context to understand, followed by a preview of what his mother is about to say. Don’t pre-summarize! It’s a form of stepping on your surprises. Just let the scene unfold in order.

From there, I liked some of the details, such as the champurrado, which gives a bit of a sense of place, but what is actually on Gabe’s mind in this scene? What’s at stake in this class, what does he need to do on this particular day?

Instead of engaging a bit more with his thought processes and desires, we instead launch into a fight that both smushes in exposition and feels like it goes straight to 10 without a clear enough trigger.

Set the scene with more specificity, help us understand what the protagonist wants to do on this day and what’s at stake, and be patient as you let things build.

Here’s my redline:

His mother lit into him before he even finished his late breakfast. [Disjointed and abrupt opening. Don’t pre-summarize what’s about to happen, and give the reader enough information that they can understand what this is referring to. Otherwise it just feels like idle pontificating] Gabriel Rios refused to look up from his cold cereal , when she curtly told him, . [Help the reader visualize the surroundings] “You’ll get a real breakfast when you get out of bed before noon . ,” his mother said. Never mind that he’d been studying until two for an exam on Monday. [What’s at stake in this?] Instead, h He kept his gaze down on the pages of his current textbook, Quantum Field Theory. “I like Cheerios,” he muttered. “Though sometimes it would be nice to have Captain Crunch.” “Sometimes I don’t think you want to be part of this family anymore.” His mother R relentlessly stirring stirred the pot of champurrado simmering on the stove top, she frowned at him . [Convoluted writing. Read the original version out loud.] The cloying smell of cinnamon and chocolate filled the kitchen. “It’s Thanksgiving. [She needs to tell him it’s Thanksgiving? This feels like exposition smushed into dialogue?] I’d think you’d want to spend today at home with your family instead of out cavorting with your friends. What would your father say?” “They’re not friends,” he finally said. “They’re classmates and we’re studying for Fischer’s exam.” He wanted to say the guy [What guy? Fischer or his dad?] was a ball breaker, but that would get him grounded for the next decade, even though he was twenty. Instead, he muttered, “And father would say he wanted me to go to college and have a better life than he had.” “There is nothing wrong with the life we gave you!” “Don’t you dare talk about my papa that way!” Maggie, his bratty fourteen-year-old sister had to chime in. [Confusing for her to only now pop into the scene. Where did she come from?]

