Here come the Best Books of 2023 lists (This week in books)

This week! Books!
It's another busy week at Nathan Bransford Books LLC as I finish up some projects before the weekend, so just links today without commentary.
Here come the best of the year lists:
- The 10 Best Books of 2023 – The New York Times
- The Best Books of 2023 – The New Yorker
- The 10 best books of 2023 – The Washington Post
- The 10 Best Books of 2023 – Wall Street Journal
- Best Books of 2023 – Amazon
Paul Lynch Wins Booker Prize for ‘Prophet Song’ – Alex Marshall, New York Times
When Your Own Book Gets Caught Up in the Censorship Wars – Robert Samuels, The New Yorker
Two New Solicitation Bewares: DiscoverPublishers.com and Reseller Ventures – Victoria Strauss, Writer Beware
The Forgotten History of the Chapter – Nicholas Dames, The Millions
South Korea’s City of Books – Chang W. Lee and Jin Yu Young, New York TImes
5 Trademarks of a Hayao Miyazaki Movie – Alyssa Miller, Screencraft
Is My Toddler a Stochastic Parrot? – Angie Wang, The New Yorker
Who Doesn’t Like Music? Nabokov, For Starters – Michael Faber, LitHub
This week in bestsellers
Here are the top five NY Times bestsellers in a few key categories. (All links are affiliate links):
Adult print and e-book fiction:
- Iron Flame by Rebecca Yarros
- Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros
- Inheritance by Nora Roberts
- Alex Cross Must Die by James Patterson
- The Exchange by John Grisham
Adult print and e-book nonfiction:
- The Woman in Me by Britney Spears
- Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing by Matthew Perry
- Killers of the Flower Moon by David Grann
- My Name is Barbra by Barbra Streisand
- The Wager by David Grann
Young adult hardcover:
- Murtaugh by Christopher Paolini
- Divine Rivals by Rebecca Ross
- Powerless by Lauren Roberts
- Nightbane by Alex Aster
- The Way I Am Now by Amber Smith
Middle grade hardcover:
- The Complete Cookbook for Young Chefs by America’s Test Kitchen Kids
- The Complete Baking Book for Young Chefs by America’s Test Kitchen Kids
- Wings of Fire: A Guide to the Dragon World by Tui T. Sutherland
- The Sun and the Star by Rick Riordan and Mark Oshiro
- The Harry Potter Wizarding Almanac by J.K. Rowling
This week on the blog
In case you missed them, here are this week’s posts:
- Will you ever buy mostly e-books? (17th annual poll)
- Specificity, specificity, specificity (query critique)
Don’t forget that you can nominate your first page and query for a free critique on the blog:
And keep up with the discussion in all the places!
And finally:
700 Paintings, 45 Galleries: A Guide to the Met’s New European Wing
Have a great weekend!
