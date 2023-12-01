Here come the Best Books of 2023 lists (This week in books)

This week! Books!

It's another busy week at Nathan Bransford Books LLC as I finish up some projects before the weekend, so just links today without commentary.

Here come the best of the year lists:

Paul Lynch Wins Booker Prize for ‘Prophet Song’ – Alex Marshall, New York Times

When Your Own Book Gets Caught Up in the Censorship Wars – Robert Samuels, The New Yorker

Two New Solicitation Bewares: DiscoverPublishers.com and Reseller Ventures – Victoria Strauss, Writer Beware

The Forgotten History of the Chapter – Nicholas Dames, The Millions

South Korea’s City of Books – Chang W. Lee and Jin Yu Young, New York TImes

5 Trademarks of a Hayao Miyazaki Movie – Alyssa Miller, Screencraft

Is My Toddler a Stochastic Parrot? – Angie Wang, The New Yorker

Who Doesn’t Like Music? Nabokov, For Starters – Michael Faber, LitHub

And finally:

700 Paintings, 45 Galleries: A Guide to the Met’s New European Wing

Have a great weekend!

