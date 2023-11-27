Will you ever buy mostly e-books? (17th annual poll)

I first launched this poll in 2007, when Amazon’s first Kindle had just been released and iPads didn’t even exist yet. Now we have gadgets and gizmos aplenty, though paper has held on strong. It’s been interesting through the years to get the pulse of e-book optimism and pessimism.
My usual caveats to pre-empt the comments:
- Yes, I know this isn’t a scientific poll.
- Yes, I am aware it’s even less scientific to compare very different audiences and sample sizes through time.
- Yes, I know that you want more poll options because one of these doesn’t precisely capture all of the nuances of your e-book and print book tendencies. Choose the one that’s closest!
The poll is below. You may need to click through to see it if you’re reading this in a feed reader or via email.
Art: Lübecker Waisenhaus by Gotthardt Kuehl
Comments
Neil Larkins says
I’ve been following you since at least 2007 and it’s true that a lot has changed. Nice that the poll hasn’t changed, though. A comfort. Thanks.
Ron Edison says
We’ve been buying mostly ebooks since 2008. Price was the initial motive but we simply can’t keep filling our basement and bedrooms with more and more books.
Margie Senechsl says
When you began this post I was all for books. My Kindle account is now home to over 1200 books, which I would never have dreamt in 2008. I read almost entirely on my iPhone Kindle. If it’s an author I collect—I will generally buy the “book” and later, when I find I’m not reading it, buy the Kindle edition. It’s easier to read in bed, in a parking lot, or in a grocery line. I love having my library with me at all times.
JOHN T. SHEA says
What are these “E-book” things you speak of?
Yvonne T Osborne says
While I read on my Kindle, especially at night if I can’t sleep while my hubby is snoring away, I still prefer a paper book in hand. The experience is different, like tomatoes to ketchup!
paul says
Pretty much the only time I read a paper book is on the beach or beside a pool. I think Goodreads says I have used my kindle 460 days in a row.
Elaine says
I’m a hybrid reader—happy to read in any format. If I REALLY love a book I read in the physical form I buy it for my reading app so it it always available for me to read when I want to…regardless of where I am. Otherwise, I would need an arrangement with Santa to keep me a truly happy reader. 🤣
Kathy Steinemann says
I seldom purchase paper books. The ones I do are usually reference texts that I can mutilate with highlighting, underlining, dog-eared pages, sticky notes, etc.
My Kindle contains 1000+ books, and my digital content tab on Amazon shows hundreds more that I’ve read and removed.