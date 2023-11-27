Will you ever buy mostly e-books? (17th annual poll)

I first launched this poll in 2007, when Amazon’s first Kindle had just been released and iPads didn’t even exist yet. Now we have gadgets and gizmos aplenty, though paper has held on strong. It’s been interesting through the years to get the pulse of e-book optimism and pessimism.

My usual caveats to pre-empt the comments:

Yes, I know this isn’t a scientific poll.

Yes, I am aware it’s even less scientific to compare very different audiences and sample sizes through time.

Yes, I know that you want more poll options because one of these doesn’t precisely capture all of the nuances of your e-book and print book tendencies. Choose the one that’s closest!

The poll is below. You may need to click through to see it if you’re reading this in a feed reader or via email.

