Guide the reader with context (page critique)

If you’d like to nominate your own page or query for a public critique, kindly post them here in our discussion forums:

Also: I’M LOW ON QUERIES TO EDIT. If you post your query in the query critique forum, there’s a good chance I’ll edit it in the coming weeks.

If you’d like to test your editing chops, keep your eye on this area or this area! I’ll post the pages and queries a few days before a critique so you can see how your redline compares to mine.

And, of course, if you need help more urgently or privately, I’m available for edits and consultations!

Now then. Time for the Page Critique. First I’ll present the page without comment, then I’ll offer my thoughts and a redline. If you choose to offer your own thoughts, please be polite. We aim to be positive and helpful.

Random numbers were generated, and thanks to snebog, whose page is below:

Title: Everyone an Orphan

Literary Fiction

First 250 words A ‘Back Soon’ sign hung from an iron nail on the door of the rugged granite kiosk. The sign board advertised “Kreuzen Vermietet/Crosses Rented: 9:00-1:00, 2:00-6:00. He glanced at his watch. 9:10. Probably should have left his watch in the hotel room. Their entire stock of crosses was organized to one side of the kiosk along the cathedral’s high wall, models made of rough-hewn beams alongside others of thinner wood, ten, twenty, thirty pounds lighter. Some were hollow facsimiles. Ray stared at a challenging version twice his height convinced if he touched it he might crash down the whole row. Maybe he could find Christ-connectedness here but he didn’t want to kill himself in the attempt. The shutters of the kiosk jumped open, bang. The matron, in jeans and high-necked knit sweater, came around to the front of the kiosk and studiously latched them with long, thin fingers. Her dark hair, streaked grey, swung like a horse’s tail when she turned and nodded toward him. She had stark blue eyes and dark eyebrows. Satisfied that the tray of brochures had been pulled all the way forward to the leading edge of the counter, she gave Ray a practiced smile with yellowed-ivory teeth. She was almost Ray’s height. Her expression seemed to acknowledge the possibility of deep sadness beneath his interest and promised discretion and warrantied the privacy of his visit. “Good morning.” She must have placed him as an American. “Have you rented with us before?”

This page gets off to a nominally interesting start with a character seemingly arriving at a kiosk in a cathedral to rent a cross, but I struggled to make sense of what I was reading.

Sometimes authors get a too bit in love with their mysteries and, rather than focusing on the core mystery but otherwise grounding us in the story, they opt to make everything mysterious. Instead of being intriguing, it often just ends up vague and confusing.

Who is Ray? Why does he want to rent a cross and what’s at stake in that? Where are we entirely? Why would it have been better for him to leave his watch behind when he literally just looked at it and presumably found that helpful?

All doesn’t have to be revealed right off the bat, but when simple details are withheld that would help us make sense of the story, it makes the reader work extremely hard to piece together what clues we have, which might make a reader throw up their hands and decide it’s not worth it.

In addition to missing context that would help ease us into the story, it’s confusing that there’s so much more physical description of the kiosk manager than the interior space entirely. It’s another choice taht makes it very difficult to piece together the broader context.

Here’s my redline:

Title: Everyone an Orphan

Literary Fiction

First 250 words A ‘Back Soon’ sign hung from an iron nail on the door of the rugged granite kiosk [Where are we entirely?]. The sign board advertised “Kreuzen Vermietet/Crosses Rented: 9:00-1:00, 2:00-6:00. He glanced at his watch. 9:10. Probably should have left his watch in the hotel room. [Why?] Their [Who is “they?”] entire stock of crosses was organized to one side of the kiosk along the cathedral’s [what cathedral?] high wall, models made of rough-hewn beams alongside others of thinner wood, ten, twenty, thirty pounds lighter. Some were hollow facsimiles. Ray [Is Ray the “he” in the first paragraph or someone else? If they’re both Ray… why not just call him Ray the first time around?] stared at a challenging version [I’m not grasping why a cross would be “challenging”] twice his height, convinced if he touched it he might crash down the whole row. Maybe he could find Christ-connectedness here, but he didn’t want to kill himself in the attempt. [Struggling to grasp what he’s after] The shutters of the kiosk jumped banged open , bang . The matron [matron of what? the kiosk?], in jeans and high-necked knit sweater, came around to the front of the kiosk and studiously latched the m shutters with long, thin fingers. Her dark hair, streaked grey, swung like a horse’s tail when she turned and nodded toward him . She had stark blue eyes and dark eyebrows. Satisfied that the tray of brochures had been pulled all the way forward to the leading edge of the counter, she gave Ray a practiced smile with yellowed-ivory teeth. She was almost Ray’s height. Her expression seemed to acknowledge the possibility of deep sadness beneath his interest and promised discretion and warrantied the privacy of his visit. [Clunky and jumbled sentence. Read it out loud] “Good morning.” She must have placed him as an American. “Have you rented with us before?”

Thanks again to snebog!

Need help with your book? I’m available for manuscript edits, query critiques, and coaching!



For my best advice, check out my online classes, my guide to writing a novel and my guide to publishing a book.



And if you like this post: subscribe to my newsletter!

Art: Interior of the Sint Bavokerk in Haarlem by Job Adriaenszoon Berckheyde