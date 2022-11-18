National Book Award winners! (This week in books)

This week! Books!

First up, if you need a great read for the holiday season, might I point you to The Darling Killers by Sarah McCarry, which was recently released in print and e-book? It’s a juicy and funny neo-noir centered around a group of authors in Los Angeles, perfect for book lovers. Get it!

Second, a quick programming note that I’ll be back on Monday with the results of my annual e-book poll (vote if you haven’t already!), but after that the blog will be dark next week for the Thanksgiving holiday.

National Book Award winners are here! Congrats to:

This year would have marked science fiction legend Octavia Butler’s 75th birthday, and the NY Times has an amazing feature about her written by Lynell George with visuals by Ainslee Alem Robson that is absolutely worth your time.

It’s getting to be that time of year where the best of the year lists are released. The Washington Post released some lists, including 50 notable works of fiction, and the 9 best science fiction and fantasy novels. And here’s Amazon’s list of the best books of the year.

And speaking of recent best books, agent Jessica Faust has some really important advice. If you want to have your book published, you need to be reading recently published debuts, not just recently published books by established authors.

Ryan Britt takes a look at the fascinating history of the novelization of Star Wars, ghostwritten by Alan Dean Foster and published six months before the movie came out. Foster had the pretty hilarious and awesome challenge of trying to write a novel with nothing but a script and no idea what the final movie would look like. Britt traces some of the elements in the novel back to the pulp sci-fi that was prevalent in the pre-Star Wars era.

In writing advice news, Kate McKean has a helpful reminder that you don’t need to worry about your idea being stolen, and Anne R. Allen has advice for editing someone else’s work.

And it has long been axiomatic that you should only query one project at a time. But in an era of “no response means no” policies and interminably long waits for an answer from agents on manuscripts, agent Janet Reid thinks it’s time for some loosening on that policy.

And finally, longtime blog readers know I’m a lifelong Sacramento Kings fan so it is with more than a little trepidation that I say they… might be good again? I should’t get my hopes up… Nathan, really, don’t get your hopes… Oh what the heck, LIGHT THE BEAM!

Have a great weekend!

