Will you ever buy mostly e-books? (16th annual poll)

Sixteenth annual poll!

When I first launched this poll in 2007, Amazon’s first Kindle was just a few weeks old and iPads didn’t even exist yet. Now we have gizmos galore and a global pandemic under our belts. Are people feeling the e-book thunder or are they weathering the storm with paper in their hands?

My usual caveats:

Yes, I know this isn’t a scientific poll.

Yes, I am aware it’s even less scientific to compare very different audiences and sample sizes through time.

Yes, I know that you want more poll options because one of these doesn’t precisely capture all of the nuances of your e-book and print book tendencies. Choose the one that’s closest!

The poll is below. You may need to click through to see it if you’re reading this in a feed reader or via email.

Loading…

Need help with your book? I’m available for manuscript edits, query critiques, and coaching!



For my best advice, check out my online classes (NEW!), my guide to writing a novel and my guide to publishing a book.



And if you like this post: subscribe to my newsletter!

Art: Vanitas stilleven by Evert Collier