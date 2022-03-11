Cormac McCarthy has two new novels (This week in books)

This week! Books!

Cormac McCarthy has been quiet since The Road was published in 2006 (and no, he’s not on Twitter), but at 88 he has two new novels on the way this fall.

Retention of employees from diverse backgrounds has long been a problem in the publishing industry, and We Need Diverse Books is launching a program to support retention with a community platform and professional development seminars.

The Twitter pitch and mentorship program Pitch Wars has come to an end due to the exhaustion of the volunteer staff. Founder Brenda Drake estimates that 500 authors connected with agents as a result of the program, including Tomi Adeyemi, whose Children of Blood and Bone was one of the biggest YA debut book deals ever.

And in writing advice news, Anne R. Allen talks about working with a sensitivity reader, and David Corbett has good advice on translating backstory into current behavior.

This week in bestsellers

Here are the top five NY Times bestsellers in a few key categories.

Adult print and e-book fiction:

Adult print and e-book nonfiction:

Young adult hardcover:

Middle grade hardcover:

This week on the blog

In case you missed them, here are this week's posts:

Don’t forget that you can nominate your first page and query for a free critique on the blog:

And keep up with the discussion in all the places!

And finally, I think it’s fair to say that both experts and armchair analysts have been caught off guard by what’s happening in Ukraine, and the notion of being a “realist” is bandied about loosely. Adam Tooze recently wrote the most cogent article I’ve read on what being a realist today really means.

Have a great weekend!

