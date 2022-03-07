New video on how to write a query letter!

I’ve been hard at work on some new ways to deliver you the information you need to achieve your writing goals.

First up: a sixteen minute video on how to write a query letter! I share my top tips on writing a killer plot description, the personalization and nuts and bolts you need to include, and how I approached my query for Jacob Wonderbar.

If you’re reading via email or a feed, please click through to see the video!

And please let me know what you think!!

Need help with your book? I’m available for manuscript edits, query critiques, and coaching!



For my best advice, check out my guide to writing a novel and my guide to publishing a book.



And if you like this post: subscribe to my newsletter!