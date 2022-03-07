New video on how to write a query letter!

I’ve been hard at work on some new ways to deliver you the information you need to achieve your writing goals.
First up: a sixteen minute video on how to write a query letter! I share my top tips on writing a killer plot description, the personalization and nuts and bolts you need to include, and how I approached my query for Jacob Wonderbar.
If you’re reading via email or a feed, please click through to see the video!
And please let me know what you think!!
Comments
Neil Larkins says
Thanks for this vid, Nathan. I always like seeing you “in person.”
It’s also nice to hear your points on writing query. Helps to cement them into my brain a bit more than reading them.
Query is still a challenge for me, but every time I sit down, dig in and write a new one, I know I’m closer to success.
Have a great day!
Christine M. says
Thank you so much for creating this video for us, Nathan. It’s wonderful and I appreciate it, as I’m sure others do as well. I learned a lot from it.
Sabrina Mock-Rossi says
Great video! I’ve been reading your blog for a while and love your straight forward, useful advice! Well done!