Don’t overstuff your sentences (page critique)

Now then. Time for the Page Critique. First I’ll present the page without comment, then I’ll offer my thoughts and a redline. If you choose to offer your own thoughts, please be polite. We aim to be positive and helpful.

Random numbers were generated, and thanks to SMStevens, whose page is below.

Title: Beautiful and Terrible Things

Genre: General Fiction First 250 Words: Charley jerked her head away too late. The scramble of bloody fur on the asphalt imprinted itself on her brain as a shudder coursed through her body. She stopped jogging at the edge of the two-lane thoroughfare slicing through the heart of Founders Park. Resisting the urge to flee past the carcass, eyes averted, she inched toward it, feeling an obligation to acknowledge the damage and her potential role in it. The squirrel lay on its back, mouth agape in what Charley imagined to be a silent scream. A spot of red blossomed across the white canvas of its belly. A passing breeze fluttered the wispy tail, startling her. She shuddered again and embraced her torso, the internal heat from her morning run entirely dissipated. “I’m so sorry, squirrel. I hope you don’t have babies at home who need you.” At a loss for anything else to say or do, she moved on, crossing the street and continuing down the park trail. She broke into a fast jog, not to outrun the shower that had begun plunking generous droplets on the trail, but to hasten her trip home so she could bury the roadkill image behind her rigid morning regimen. Back in her bare apartment above the bookstore, she stopped in the bathroom to turn on the shower—number one, then hung her sweaty jogging shorts and tank top off the sides of the laundry basket in her bedroom—number two. Number three, while the water warmed, she pulled out black jeans and a short-sleeved top.

There are some evocative detail in this page, and directionally I like that the author is providing us with some vivid images between the squirrel and the generous droplets of the rain shower. When the protagonist arrives home, I might have liked to have had a bit more physical description along those lines, but I do like that we’re seeing the routine of a regimented character.

My main concern is that the writing feels like it tries just a bit too hard. The first paragraph is a convoluted jumble, and there are a few sentences that feel quite overstuffed, like this one (read this out loud): “The scramble of bloody fur on the asphalt imprinted itself on her brain as a shudder coursed through her body.”

When describing a vivid or chaotic moment, err on the side of short clear sentences rather than trying to pack in a dramatic reaction, particularly a pretty standard/generic one like a shudder.

And rather than looping around so much, err on the side of letting the action unfold in chronological order.

Here’s my redline:

Genre: General Fiction First 250 Words: Charley stopped jogging at the edge of a two-lane thoroughfare slicing through the heart of Founders Park and jerked her head away too late [Err on the side of describing action in chronological order]. The scramble of bloody fur on the asphalt imprinted itself on her brain. as a A shudder coursed through her body . [Overstuffed sentence. Read the original sentence out loud.] She stopped jogging at the edge of the two-lane thoroughfare slicing through the heart of Founders Park. Resisting She resisted the urge to flee past the carcas s, eyes averted, she and inched toward it, feeling an obligation to acknowledge the damage and her potential role in it the damage. [I’m not grasping what she thinks her “role” is, did she step on it? If so, why isn’t that described?] The squirrel lay on its back, mouth agape in what Charley imagined to be a silent scream. A spot of red blossomed across the white canvas of its belly. A passing breeze fluttered the wispy tail , startling her . She shuddered again and embraced her torso, the internal heat from her morning run entirely dissipated. “I’m so sorry, squirrel. I hope you don’t have babies at home who need you.” At a loss for anything else to say or do, s She moved on, crossing the street and continuing down the park trail. A shower began plunking her with generous droplets. She broke into a fast jog , not to outrun the shower that had begun plunking generous droplets on the trail, but to hasten her trip home so she could bury the roadkill image behind her rigid morning regimen. [Another overstuffed sentence] Back in her bare apartment above the bookstore, she stopped in the bathroom to turn on the shower. —n Number one , then h . Hung her sweaty jogging shorts and tank top off the sides of the laundry basket in her bedroom —n Number two. Number three, w While the water warmed, she pulled out black jeans and a short-sleeved top. Number three.

Thanks again to SMStevens!

Art: Still life with a squirrel by Andreas Stech