Has A.I. killed prescriptive nonfiction? (This week in books)

This week! Books!

Has AI Already Killed How-To Nonfiction? Sales Trends, My Personal Data, and What It Might Mean for the Future – Tim Ferriss – Is A.I. already killing how-to nonfiction? The 4-Hour Workweek author Timothy Ferriss has experienced dramatically lower book sales in the past few years and sees prescriptive nonfiction as a canary in the coal mine for changes wrought by A.I. Is there going to be a market anymore for how-to blogs, prescriptive podcasts, and online classes as more people turn to A.I. with their questions?

Why “Book-Shaming” Won’t Solve the Children’s Literacy Crisis – Jessica Winter, The New Yorker – Hand-wringing over the quality of children’s books obscures the likelier reasons for the decline in children’s literacy: distracted kids raised by phone-addicted parents and under-siege librarians.

I spent $65 on two books. Is reading becoming a luxury? – Josh Rivera, USA Today – Are books more expensive than they used to be? By one measure, yes, they’ve risen roughly 25% since 2020. But historically, price increases haven’t kept pace with inflation and books are more affordable than they used to be. What has mainly changed is the perception of value with the rise of cheap e-books and heavily discounted print books.

How The Money Works – Kate McKean, Agents + Books – Agent and author Kate McKean breaks down how advances work, where the money goes, subrights, and how Publishers Marketplace reports deals. (Here’s my own version of this post).

Edits: A Survival Guide – Daniel José Older – Bestselling author Daniel José Older really hates editing, which makes his advice on how to survive the editing process particularly useful.

Feel alive in your creativity – Dan Blank The Creative Shift – Jumping off from nostalgia for a world where we had mastery over fixing the objects around us without needing proprietary tools and faced far less perpetual bombardment for our attention, Dan Blank sees the creative process as a place where you can regain a sense of control with the right mindset.

This week in bestsellers

Here are the top five NY Times bestsellers in a few key categories. (All links are affiliate links):

Adult print and e-book fiction:

Adult print and e-book nonfiction:

Young adult hardcover:

Middle grade hardcover:

This week on the blog

In case you missed them, here are this week’s posts:

And keep up with the discussion in all the places!

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And finally:

David Hockney, Who Restored the Human Form to Art, Dies at 88 – Holland Cotter, New York Times – This week we lost one of the greatest artists of our times. David Hockney passed away at 88.

Have a great weekend!

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