Biden’s memoir sells for $10 million (This week in books)

Yesterday, I moderated the panel “From Ideas to Shelves” at Comic-Con in San Diego, which included professionals across books, film, and TV. Fascinating discussion!

After the film/TV world took a beating with the Hollywood strike and collapse of the streaming golden era, and after Los Angeles took a beating earlier this year with the fires, there are hopeful green shoots.

One thing I was struck by was the extent to which the film/TV folks flat out don’t care if a book was traditionally published or self-published. What they care about is whether the book is connecting with readers, full stop. This means fan engagement and platform for fiction are big. If you’re hoping for a book to film deal, your social media presence really does matter.

Biden Sells Memoir for Roughly $10 Million, Less Than Obama and Clinton – Jeffrey A. Trachtenberg, Wall Street Journal – Little, Brown at Hachette will publish Joe Biden’s memoir.

After almost 20 years, Goodreads has a new logo fit for Booktok – Grace Snelling, Fast Company – Oh hey look Amazon finally changed something with Goodreads.

Honest Answers to the Questions New Clients Ask on the First Call – Kate McKean, Agents and Books – I love this straight talk from agent Kate McKean about what she can and can’t tell authors when she’s offering representation.

The Democratization of Editorial Feedback? – Lauren & Aaron, Move 37 – Very interesting speculative look at what even “just okay” A.I. editorial feedback could affect in the submission process for books.

The Revolution Will Not Be Star Wars – Gabriel Winslow-Yost, The New York Review of Books – Gabriel liked Andor as much as I did, but he astutely catalogues the edges sanded off of the storytelling as a lens into the limitations of corporate storytelling. One of the best essays I’ve read in a while.

Coldplaygate Is a Reminder That There’s No Escaping Going Viral – Kyle Chayka, The New Yorker – It’s all fun and games until you become the Internet’s main character.

