Biden’s memoir sells for $10 million (This week in books)

This week! Books!
Yesterday, I moderated the panel “From Ideas to Shelves” at Comic-Con in San Diego, which included professionals across books, film, and TV. Fascinating discussion!
After the film/TV world took a beating with the Hollywood strike and collapse of the streaming golden era, and after Los Angeles took a beating earlier this year with the fires, there are hopeful green shoots.
One thing I was struck by was the extent to which the film/TV folks flat out don’t care if a book was traditionally published or self-published. What they care about is whether the book is connecting with readers, full stop. This means fan engagement and platform for fiction are big. If you’re hoping for a book to film deal, your social media presence really does matter.
I was pretty focused on panel prep this week, but I still grabbed a few links for you…
Biden Sells Memoir for Roughly $10 Million, Less Than Obama and Clinton – Jeffrey A. Trachtenberg, Wall Street Journal – Little, Brown at Hachette will publish Joe Biden’s memoir.
After almost 20 years, Goodreads has a new logo fit for Booktok – Grace Snelling, Fast Company – Oh hey look Amazon finally changed something with Goodreads.
Honest Answers to the Questions New Clients Ask on the First Call – Kate McKean, Agents and Books – I love this straight talk from agent Kate McKean about what she can and can’t tell authors when she’s offering representation.
The Democratization of Editorial Feedback? – Lauren & Aaron, Move 37 – Very interesting speculative look at what even “just okay” A.I. editorial feedback could affect in the submission process for books.
The Revolution Will Not Be Star Wars – Gabriel Winslow-Yost, The New York Review of Books – Gabriel liked Andor as much as I did, but he astutely catalogues the edges sanded off of the storytelling as a lens into the limitations of corporate storytelling. One of the best essays I’ve read in a while.
This week in bestsellers
Here are the top five NY Times bestsellers in a few key categories. (All links are affiliate links):
Adult print and e-book fiction:
- An Inside Job by Daniel Silva
- The Enchanted Greenhouse by Sarah Beth Durst
- Project Hail Mary by Andrew Weir
- One Golden Summer by Carley Fortune
- Atmosphere by Taylor Jenkins Reid
Adult print and e-book nonfiction:
- The Idaho Four by James Patterson and Vicky Ward
- The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk
- The Mission by Tim Weiner
- JFK by J. Randy Taraborrelli
- Butler by Salena Zito
Young adult hardcover:
- Hour of the Pumpkin Queen by Megan Shepherd
- Heartless Hunter by Kristen Ciccarelli
- Long Live the Pumpkin Queen by Shea Ernshaw
- Nothing Like the Movies by Lynn Painter
- Wings of Starlight by Allison Saft
Middle grade hardcover:
- Wonder by R.J. Palacio
- Refugee by Alan Gratz
- Impossible Creatures by Katherine Rundell
- The Complete Cookbook for Young Chefs by America’s Test Kitchen Kids
- Snoop by Gordon Korman
This week on the blog
In case you missed them, here are this week’s posts:
And keep up with the discussion in all the places!
- Follow me on Bluesky
- Check out the Bransforums
And finally:
Coldplaygate Is a Reminder That There’s No Escaping Going Viral – Kyle Chayka, The New Yorker – It’s all fun and games until you become the Internet’s main character.
Have a great weekend!
Need help with your book? I’m available for manuscript edits, query critiques, and coaching!
For my best advice, check out my online classes, my guide to writing a novel and my guide to publishing a book.
And if you like this post: subscribe to my newsletter!
Photo: The Huntington, San Marino, CA. Photo by me. Follow me on Instagram!
Leave a Reply