Should writers pay for editing?

Over the past year, a debate over whether writers should pay for editing prior to seeking publication has (somewhat inexplicably from my vantage point) become a hot topic, particularly on Threads. Some prominent published authors are on the record more or less calling anyone who pays for editing a total rube or worse.

Before we get to the substance of this topic, let me begin with transparency: I am a freelance editor who accepts money from authors to edit their work. I do! You can reach out to me for editing if you want to, or, if you’re so inclined, simply believe I am biased here because of my chosen vocation.

But let me be transparent in another way: I’m also a writer, and for every single book I’ve written (eight in total, five of which are published), I’ve either paid for (or bartered for) an edit from one or more professional-grade editors with previous New York-based traditional publishing experience prior to seeking publication.

When my own projects are on the line, I have literally put my money and/or time where my mouth is every single time. What’s more, this isn’t even just about dollars and cents to me, I find the entire editing process incredibly meaningful.

The value of editing

Writers need editing. Full stop. That’s one of the only true “rules” involved in this process.

Even the best writers struggle to see their work clearly. They need someone to help them with their blind spots and reflect the true state of the work back to them.

The best editors out there have been steeped in storytelling and books for years, spent a great deal of time apprenticing with some of the top editors in the industry, and are able to guide writers to improve and elevate their craft.

I have been involved in the publishing industry for most of my adult life, first as a literary agent, and I believe there’s a particular eye one develops working within the industry, where you shed the academic gaze you turned on books in school that’s oriented around “What does this book mean?” and instead develop a more commercial and artistic lens that’s more oriented toward “Is this book good? Is it accomplishing what it’s trying to do? Is it striking chords that will resonate with people? Where can it sit on a bookshelf?”

There’s also much more emphasis on plotting in traditional publishing than you’ll find in school or even in most MFA programs. Traditional book editors are much more attuned to harnessing stories and the nuts and bolts of plotting craft than nearly anyone else out there.

Now, this traditional publishing editing eye is not without its blind spots and problematic received wisdom due to the industry’s homogenous history (please support the wonderful organization We Need Diverse Books, who is trying to rectify this). Still, I personally have seen the value that industry expertise confers on the editorial process, and I have never sent out one of my books without first seeking an edit from someone with extensive traditional publishing experience.

But even beyond the nuts and bolts of craft and that blend of artistic/commercial gaze, there’s just something extremely meaningful about having your work really and truly seen by someone else. I firmly believe that writing changes the world (not least of which for the effect it has on the writer), and editing does too.

I love writing books, but I also really love helping writers take their work to the next level via editing.

Seek feedback prior to pursuing publication

If you’re self-publishing, you probably know you need editing (or, well, you should). First a developmental edit, then, when the manuscript is finalized, a copy edit to catch all your typos.

With traditional publishing, you may know that there are hands-on agents who will help authors edit their work prior to sending it out to publishers, and then there are editors at the publishers who will edit your work as well.

BUT. Sometimes writers hear this and think they can get away with not having their work edited prior to sending it out. Why should they, if it’s going to go through so much editing later on?

Seeking traditional publication is immensely competitive. Only a tiny fraction of the books submitted make it through the process. It pays to make your work as strong as you possibly can before you submit.

The literary agents who edit (and not all of them do) are trying to take a book project that’s 99% of the way there to 100%. They’re not going to take on some unpolished mess of a book and turn it into a diamond.

Slow down and take the time to get your work edited before you seek publication.

Good feedback comes in many forms

Now. Do you have to pay for a good edit? NOT NECESSARILY.

Don’t listen to anyone who says you must pay for editing or that your chances are doomed without a professional paid edit. It’s not true.

There are lots of people with good taste out there, and even some “civilians” who aren’t writers themselves and haven’t worked in publishing can give astute feedback.

That said, having shared my work with a number of people over the years, I do believe the most actionable, sophisticated advice tends to come from editors who have previous traditional publishing experience. Expertise really does matter. But even there, you don’t necessarily have to pay.

I didn’t shell out cash every time I had my work edited! I have at times exchanged edits with other writing and publishing types. But, of course, I have a built-in advantage there: Half of my friends and acquaintances are writers or current/past publishing employees.

At minimum, getting good free edits will likely require quite a bit of time and energy over the course of several years or more. You may need to invest in a local writers community, work those online or offline networking muscles, befriend writing and publishing types, and/or pay it forward by giving feedback yourself.

Or? Maybe you have funds to spend, very limited time for networking, and you would rather just pay a professional who you can trust to do a thorough job. (When I’ve paid for editing in the past, it was to ensure thoroughness).

That’s fine too! Here’s what to bear in mind if you’re considering a paid edit.

Don’t spend any money you can’t afford to lose

Do you hear me? Don’t spend any money on editing (or any part of the publishing process) that you can’t afford to lose. Don’t do it. Assume you will get zero dollars back from seeking traditional publication or by self-publishing. Treat anything you do end up getting as a very nice bonus.

Top editors with previous industry experience can be extremely expensive. And the publishing process is wildly, wildly uncertain and there’s no one on the planet who can predict with total certainty what will happen commercially with a book. You, the world’s most biased person about your passion project, absolutely cannot predict what’s going to happen.

The ROI in publishing is inherently murky. You want to make a living from your writing? Oh, and you want that really really badly? Yeah…get in line. Nearly everyone on Earth who writes a book wants that.

So is paying for editing all just a waste of money then? No! Absolutely not! It can be immensely valuable and gratifying for a number of personal, non-financial reasons, and, in some cases, it really is the boost that takes writers to the next level. I’ve worked with lots of authors who went on to find successful publication after our work together.

But I would be thinking about paying for editing more along the lines of “should I spend my discretionary income on a ski trip this year or should I spend it on a manuscript critique,” rather than seeing it as some kind of a sure-fire investment that’s guaranteed to pay off.

You’re investing in your writing because it’s one of the most meaningful ways possible to treat yo’ self.

You do you

At the end of the day, you have to chart your own course around all of this and do what feels right. There are so many different ways of going about the publishing process, and you have to just trust yourself.

As you move through the process, try to block out the strident voices who tell you it MUST or MUST NOT be done this way or that way.

Paying for editing is not mandatory. It can absolutely help. Don’t spend any money you can’t afford to lose. But it’s your call, at the end of the day.

