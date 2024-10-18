Taylor Swift bypasses the publishing industry (This week in books)

This week! Books!

First up, it’s always a thrill when one of my editing clients lands a book deal for a project we worked on together, congrats to Heather Aimee O’Neill!

While publishing executives gather in Frankfurt, Germany to make deals and talk about how their acquisition by private equity behemoths is going, a bombshell dropped that a new Taylor Swift book called, well, Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour Book will be for sale exclusively at Target starting on Black Friday for $39.99. It will feature over 500 images with “personal reflections and notes written by Taylor herself.”

Most notable from my vantage point? She’s bypassing the traditional publishing entirely. The book will be self-published, and it won’t be for sale in bookstores (or Amazon for that matter). Michael Cader at Publishers Lunch argues that anything that drives fans to a brick and mortar store to buy books is good for the business and it’s a big publishing universe out there.

I’m not so sure. Sure, major publishers will still be fine (they still have their money minting backlists after all), but it’s yet another sign that the biggest authors and celebrities don’t really need publishers anymore. In a business historically driven by hits, that’s a worrisome trend.

Amazon released new versions of the Kindle, including the first-ever e-ink color Kindle, if you’re into that sort of thing.

TikTok’s ByteDance is stepping further into the book world with its imprint 8th Note Press and will partner with Zando to make additional books available in print.

On Maris Kreizman’s blog, Ilana Masad takes a look at the yeesh world of “Holocaust Beach Reads,” recently encapsulated by books fitting the title “The [BLANK] of Auschwitz,” which includes a fascinating quote by Dara Horn I hadn’t seen before about the way Christian archetypes are embedded in reader expectations in western literature: “We expect the good guys to be ‘saved.’ If that doesn’t happen, we at least expect the main character to have an ‘epiphany.’ And if that doesn’t happen, then at least the author ought to give us a ‘moment of grace.’”

And finally, Point Nemo is the most remote place on Earth, where the nearest bit of land is over 1,670 miles away (the distance from New York to Santa Fe). In the hands of Cullen Murphy, it’s also a deeply fascinating place: space junk graveyard, albatross home, and an ocean floor that can reveal five million years of climate history.

Have a great weekend!

