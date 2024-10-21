How to craft a reversal in a novel

This image from the Telegraph inadvertently illustrates one of the most important writing concepts every write should master:
The reversal.
Storytelling is all about reversals, and readers are drawn to them like crazies to the Bachelor house.
Still, as with many concepts in writing, I don’t believe there is a universal definition of what exactly a “reversal” actually entails. I’d say they fall into two main buckets:
- Reversals of fortune – Tatooine farmboys became intergalactic heroes. Greek kings accidentally marry their mother and fall from grace. (And in real life, we are gripped by famous people falling flat on their face at the same time that we love a good comeback story.)
- Reversals of a reader’s understanding of the story – Characters we thought were good take a heel turn. A potions teacher’s true loyalty is finally revealed. Our hero’s paternity turns out to be rather grim.
So why is that image above funny? It’s the abrupt shift from romance and pageantry to OSAMA BIN LADEN IS DEAD. Or, maybe Will and Kate are celebrating something different than we thought they were. Maybe both. Either way, as our eyes move down the page our brain registers a sudden shift.
These reversals of fortunes are at the heart of good storytelling. Characters find fame, crash and burn, then find redemption, and maybe crash and burn again, and maybe get back on top again. The reader thinks they are reading one story, but the reality veers off in an unexpected direction.
That transition from up to down or down to up and having our expectations upended is at the heart of storytelling.
A reversal of fortune
Similar to what I outlined in the post on dynamic character relationships, the arc of a character should follow a path of ups and downs as they confront obstacles of increasing intensity. A good reversal can jar your reader and grip them with the drama.
Taking the Star Wars example, Luke goes through a series of reversals in Episode IV (I know it’s a movie but it’s easier to use a story most everyone is familiar with for illustrative purposes):
- Bored, unable to go to Tosche Station to pick up power converters (down)
- Droids! Cool! (up)
- Assaulted by sand people (down)
- Rescued by Obi-Wan Kenobi! Takes possession of lightsaber! (up)
- Aunt and Uncle killed by stormtroopers (very down)
- Finds Han Solo! Smell ya later, Greedo! (up)
- Trapped on Death Star (down)
- Finds the princess! (up)
- Nearly drowned by disgusting trash snake thing, smashed in compactor (down)
- Rescued by droids! (up)
- Obi Wan dead/disappeared? Nooooooo!! (down)
- Fights off Tie Fighters (up, don’t get cocky)
- Han Solo refuses to go on mission to destroy Death Star (way down)
- Luke charges ahead anyway! Red 5 on the way! (up)
- Darth Vader has him in his sights (down)
- Han Solo had a change of heart! Take that, Vader!! (up)
- Death Star: KABOOM! (very up)
So you see, Luke has a pretty consistent series of reversals between up and down moments throughout the narrative.
He also has the one major reversal over the course of the whole Star Wars story, which is a transformation from a farmboy to a hero. This overarching change is what comprises a character arc.
Even over the course of the trilogy you see the reversals:
- End of Star Wars: just destroyed Death Star, received medal (up)
- End of Empire Strikes Back: hand forcibly removed by Darth Vader/father, Han Solo trapped in carbonite (down)
- End of Return of the Jedi: New Death Star blown up, Emperor defeated, Vader redeemed (up)
Reversals reversals reversals! On a scene to scene level, from a beginning to the end of a novel/movie level, and on a series level. They even carry Luke’s ups and downs through to further sequels I don’t care to think about.
A reversal of a reader’s understanding of the story
There’s another kind of reversal that hinges on the reader’s understanding of the story. There’s a crucial reveal, and suddenly the reader has a moment of understanding. The story has taken a new direction.
These can take several forms:
- Something totally unexpected happens that forces us to revise our understanding of the story. Someone we thought was an ally turns out to be a villain. The protagonist has a mistaken understanding and gets the rug pulled out from under them.
- Out of several different possibilities, the truth is revealed. The reader might have several different suspects in mind for a murder before the ultimate villain is identified.
Both these kinds of reversals force the reader to go back and revise their understanding of the story. We go back and look for clues we might have missed that explain the new reality.
For instance, on the “rug pull” side, going back to The Empire Strikes Back, even though Han and Leia know not to trust Lando Calrissian, it’s still a pretty shocking moment when they open the door and Darth Vader is waiting for them at the dinner table. (Lando then gets a second reversal when he does the right thing and helps Han and Leia escape.)
Gillian Flynn uses the “several possibilities” kind of a reversal to masterful effect in Gone Girl. Amy is missing and it seems like there are two possibilities hanging in tension: maybe Nick is in shock and grieving (and also a bit of a jerk), or maybe he murdered her and he’s an unreliable narrator. It’s gripping when the truth is ultimately revealed.
The moment when understanding dawns is one of the most transcendent experiences you can experience as a reader. They’re also really difficult (but crucial) to master as a writer.
How to craft a powerful reversal
The most powerful reversals combine both the “reversal of fortune” with the “reversal of the reader’s understanding.” The protagonist discovers a crucial bit of information that leads either to a powerful payoff or a devastating crisis. The reader is left reeling as they reconsider what they thought was true.
There are two keys to implementing a powerful reversal:
- Several “realities” need to be equally plausible until the true one is revealed.
- The stakes and timing of the reveal need to be as dramatic as possible.
For instance, in Harry Potter, there’s a “reality” where Snape is a collaborator with Voldemort, and one where he’s a loyal secret agent to Dumbledore. Prior to the final reveal, both possibilities feel equally plausible until we see the final truth play out in the series climax when the entire wizarding world is on the line.
Too many writers let potential reversals wither on the vine because there’s only one plausible “reality.” Their thumb is on the scale and the red herrings feel obvious. To really keep the reader guessing, there needs to be a lot of groundwork laid in order to keep several plates plausibly spinning.
For instance, Han and Leia (and Chewie) spend quite a lot of time debating whether they can trust Lando. None of them really trust him, but Han ultimately believes he’s a friend. This crucial setup builds anticipation and creates two equally plausible “friend or foe” realities that provide the fuel for both Lando’s heel turn and redemption.
Another mistake I often see is when writers deploy the crucial reveal in a super mundane way, such as smushing it into an otherwise banal conversation or giving away the game before we’ve even really had a chance to guess. Don’t step on your surprises!
At the end of the day, reversals come down to ups and downs and crafting multiple possibilities that are narrowed down to one reality. Good reversals are some of the most powerful tools in your arsenal. Think a great deal about how you can deploy them to maximum effect.
James Scott Bell says
Exactly. I call them disasters. End a scene with some sort of setback. Even if a scene ends well from time to time, which it should to avoid predictability, use the good to lead to more disaster. Example: Kimble helps the boy in the hospital in TheFugitive. Saves his life. But it leads to his getting caught by the nurse and security getting called.
Mr. D says
In so many words, it sounds like the lives of most people I know!
Joanne Sher says
Absolutely the heart of storytelling – but I can honestly say I'd never thought of it that way. Thank you.
And I definitely LOLed at that front page.
Deb says
I couldn't agree more, Mr. D.
Julie Daines says
Excellent advice. Something I really needed to hear because it's so easy for me to get caught up in the small technicalities of writing that I lose sight of the big picture! Thanks!
Debs Riccio says
You lost me at 'Star Wars' but I get the general idea!
Matthew MacNish says
This seems like common sense, and I suppose it is, but I've never seen it described so succinctly. Star Wars references/comparisons or even mentions always do help, though.
Kathryn Packer Roberts says
Good point and good examples.
BP says
I love this! Very sensible advice. If you're story's always going in one direction (up/down), it's not going to be much like real life. I think Shakespeare realized this when he broke tradition in the Neoclassical Ideal as he wrote his scripts; instead of only writing a strictly comic or tragic story, he would intertwine both, realizing that life "And that," my theater prof. would say "is why Shakespeare was the greatest dramatist of all times." Yeah… ;D
Jordan McCollum says
Great post! I like JSB's scene-by-scene disaster, but a lot of these reversals are happening on a higher scale. I think it might be a good idea to go through my own work and make sure the characters are in a vastly different situation every 20 or so pages—the result of reversals!
Carissa Elg says
There are a lot of authors out there that could benefit from this advice! Great post! (Star Wars references and all!) 🙂
Marilyn Almodóvar says
Excellent post! Especially with all the Star Wars references.
Jordan McCollum says
(Oh and a quick technical note: it's spelled Obi-Wan Kenobi.)
Munk says
Interesting… my post this week prescribes a pending reversal on the Death Star.
https://munkdavis.blogspot.com/
Bryce Daniels says
Thanks, Nathan, for another helpful post. Love the Star Wars examples, as well as the "reverse" example set forth by Mr. Bell. (Great movie, by the way.)
Julia Darcey says
Hm, I was wondering why my work in progress felt like an endless slog through a flat plain of depression. I think I need more up moments. Thanks! Thanks! This is great.
Bane of Anubis says
Nice… my MS however, is mostly downs… farther and farther, with a half up at the end. Bleak, for sure, but it's a war story (not a farmboy war story either, though there are farmboys in it :).
Istvan Szabo, Ifj. says
Thanks Nathan! Good post and it's very helpful!
Corey Schwartz says
Oh, love this post! I just finished The Underneath and Kathi Appelt did a wonderful job of reversals!
Bryan Russell (Ink) says
Darth Vader looks less like James Earl Jones than expected (down)
D.G. Hudson says
Mention Star Wars and I'm hooked. Those science fiction stories had most of us glued to our seats watching the drama unfold. With the aid of special effects, drama is magnified. It's so much more UP when the bad guy gets it in a spectacular way (used often in thrillers).
Thanks, Nathan, posts like this remind us that a little unpredictable action is always a good addition to the mix. We must keep that character moving, he has to get to the end of the book.
Nathan – couldn't reversals also be considered transition points, where the plot can thicken or divert?
D. U. Okonkwo says
Man, you are funny – 'like crazies to the Bachelor house' – LOVE IT.
mmshaunakelley says
I applaud you for using Star Wars to create this point (which is really, really valuable!).
In high school, I had to watch Star Wars in conjunction with the Odyssey as an example of strong storytelling and a quest story. I love seeing this movie referenced as such.
Nancy Kelley says
When I'm explaining plot to non-writers, I use crime shows to describe the reversal. It's that moment right around the 30 minute mark when they suddenly realize the guy they thought did it… didn't. New evidence comes into play, he suddenly has an alibi, another murder occurs that changes the whole story–for some reason, the entire case is turned upside down, and the cops are sent back to the drawing board.
Now I have a new analogy. Thanks, Nathan.
Rachael W says
A wonderful and helpful post as usual, Nathan! I also think that characters' reactions to reversals in fortune are just as important as the reversals themselves. I've been working on making my plot reversals grow out of character actions and reactions, so that they seem organic rather than forced.
Thermocline says
Gets kissed by the hot chick in Empire Strikes Back (up)
Realizes it was his sister in Return of the Jedi (down)
Renee Collins says
"Like crazies to the Bachelor house"
lol
Come on, what woman doesn't want a vaguely creepy masked man to woo her??? 😉
The Pen and Ink Blog says
Thanks for using Star Wars as an example. It's such a good one. Jim Bridges, a movie director, once told me that there was only one business in Hollywood: Building people up and then tearing them down. Cynical, but true. I guess that;s what most humans like to see.
abc says
Helpful should be your middle name. I needed this. Love you Nathan! (like a brother (a brother I don't know very well)).
J. T. Shea says
Reversals? You're wrong. You're right. You're wrong. You're right. You're wrong. Damn! I think that daisy was rigged…
The English Teacher says
Nicely told, Nathan.
Nancy Lauzon says
Thanks for the great advice. I've seen Star Wars used in other storytelling examples, it's an excellent choice. I believe it's used in Chris Vogler's The Writer's Journey: Mythic Structure for Writers as an example of 'The Ordinary World', 'The Call to Adventure', etc. A book every writer should have in their library, imho.
Nancy
https://nancylauzon.blogspot.com/
The Chick Dick Blog
Paul Michael Murphy says
George Lucas makes best trilogy ever. (up)
Then he introduces Jar Jar Binks. (way, way down)
Rebecca Kiel says
This is so true. Isn't this the basis for all of the will-they-won't-they romantic storylines? It's the roller coaster that keeps us interested and invested in the story!
Mira says
Good article, Nathan! I like the way you conceptualized it. I've seen you do this before, deceptively simple and very clear thinking. Thank you!
I don't really like the headline on the news article, though.
Anonymous says
Easier Read than Done
Wow…talk about spoilers. Guess I can take these off the netflix queue since I now know the ending.
Kristin Laughtin says
Very enlightening! Lately I've been thinking about advice from some other writers, like Vonnegut, that you have to make things worse and worse, or at least more difficult, for your characters before they can have their happy/satisfying resolution. Thing is, I don't think their advice necessarily contradicts yours. If you give a character up moments, it makes the downs all that more dramatic; the same happens if each down raises the stakes, as it does in Star Wars. Love the analogy and the thoughts!
seekerval says
Loved this post, Nathan. You did a stellar job of illustrating the principle with The Star Wars film. I'm particularly impressed with each of the trilogy ending in the reversal pattern. I never really noticed that point.
Sigh. Think I need to look at my ms again. This sort of thing keeps happening. Well done advice.
Joanne Bischof says
Well said, Nathan!
"You're the best. Well, sort of. I mean, really! Well, maybe." (guess the concept does not apply so well to dialogue) 😀
Ishta Mercurio says
GREAT post! You're so right, but I never thought about actually plotting out the reversals. And you're right that having them in layers – scene to scene, book to book – makes a huge difference.
Can you ever have too many? Is there such a thing as reversal overload?
Emily Wenstrom says
So true–you hardly have a plot without reversals, just a bunch of characters on the page. And a great example, too … Star Wars always wins.
vandersun says
Just when I think I'm alone in the fact that I relate everything to Star Wars, you come through for me, Nathan.
Thank you SO much for this post. My story really needed it.
Theresa Milstein says
Now I'm going to look for reversals everywhere.