How to craft a reversal in a novel

This image from the Telegraph inadvertently illustrates one of the most important writing concepts every write should master:

The reversal.

Storytelling is all about reversals, and readers are drawn to them like crazies to the Bachelor house.

Still, as with many concepts in writing, I don’t believe there is a universal definition of what exactly a “reversal” actually entails. I’d say they fall into two main buckets:

Reversals of fortune – Tatooine farmboys became intergalactic heroes. Greek kings accidentally marry their mother and fall from grace. (And in real life, we are gripped by famous people falling flat on their face at the same time that we love a good comeback story.)

– Tatooine farmboys became intergalactic heroes. Greek kings accidentally marry their mother and fall from grace. (And in real life, we are gripped by famous people falling flat on their face at the same time that we love a good comeback story.) Reversals of a reader’s understanding of the story – Characters we thought were good take a heel turn. A potions teacher’s true loyalty is finally revealed. Our hero’s paternity turns out to be rather grim.

So why is that image above funny? It’s the abrupt shift from romance and pageantry to OSAMA BIN LADEN IS DEAD. Or, maybe Will and Kate are celebrating something different than we thought they were. Maybe both. Either way, as our eyes move down the page our brain registers a sudden shift.

These reversals of fortunes are at the heart of good storytelling. Characters find fame, crash and burn, then find redemption, and maybe crash and burn again, and maybe get back on top again. The reader thinks they are reading one story, but the reality veers off in an unexpected direction.

That transition from up to down or down to up and having our expectations upended is at the heart of storytelling.

A reversal of fortune

Similar to what I outlined in the post on dynamic character relationships, the arc of a character should follow a path of ups and downs as they confront obstacles of increasing intensity. A good reversal can jar your reader and grip them with the drama.

Taking the Star Wars example, Luke goes through a series of reversals in Episode IV (I know it’s a movie but it’s easier to use a story most everyone is familiar with for illustrative purposes):

Bored, unable to go to Tosche Station to pick up power converters (down)

Droids! Cool! (up)

Assaulted by sand people (down)

Rescued by Obi-Wan Kenobi! Takes possession of lightsaber! (up)

Aunt and Uncle killed by stormtroopers (very down)

Finds Han Solo! Smell ya later, Greedo! (up)

Trapped on Death Star (down)

Finds the princess! (up)

Nearly drowned by disgusting trash snake thing, smashed in compactor (down)

Rescued by droids! (up)

Obi Wan dead/disappeared? Nooooooo!! (down)

Fights off Tie Fighters (up, don’t get cocky)

Han Solo refuses to go on mission to destroy Death Star (way down)

Luke charges ahead anyway! Red 5 on the way! (up)

Darth Vader has him in his sights (down)

Han Solo had a change of heart! Take that, Vader !! (up)

!! (up) Death Star: KABOOM! (very up)

So you see, Luke has a pretty consistent series of reversals between up and down moments throughout the narrative.

He also has the one major reversal over the course of the whole Star Wars story, which is a transformation from a farmboy to a hero. This overarching change is what comprises a character arc.

Even over the course of the trilogy you see the reversals:

End of Star Wars: just destroyed Death Star, received medal (up)

End of Empire Strikes Back: hand forcibly removed by Darth Vader/father, Han Solo trapped in carbonite (down)

End of Return of the Jedi: New Death Star blown up, Emperor defeated, Vader redeemed (up)

Reversals reversals reversals! On a scene to scene level, from a beginning to the end of a novel/movie level, and on a series level. They even carry Luke’s ups and downs through to further sequels I don’t care to think about.

A reversal of a reader’s understanding of the story

There’s another kind of reversal that hinges on the reader’s understanding of the story. There’s a crucial reveal, and suddenly the reader has a moment of understanding. The story has taken a new direction.

These can take several forms:

Something totally unexpected happens that forces us to revise our understanding of the story . Someone we thought was an ally turns out to be a villain. The protagonist has a mistaken understanding and gets the rug pulled out from under them.

. Someone we thought was an ally turns out to be a villain. The protagonist has a mistaken understanding and gets the rug pulled out from under them. Out of several different possibilities, the truth is revealed. The reader might have several different suspects in mind for a murder before the ultimate villain is identified.

Both these kinds of reversals force the reader to go back and revise their understanding of the story. We go back and look for clues we might have missed that explain the new reality.

For instance, on the “rug pull” side, going back to The Empire Strikes Back, even though Han and Leia know not to trust Lando Calrissian, it’s still a pretty shocking moment when they open the door and Darth Vader is waiting for them at the dinner table. (Lando then gets a second reversal when he does the right thing and helps Han and Leia escape.)

Gillian Flynn uses the “several possibilities” kind of a reversal to masterful effect in Gone Girl. Amy is missing and it seems like there are two possibilities hanging in tension: maybe Nick is in shock and grieving (and also a bit of a jerk), or maybe he murdered her and he’s an unreliable narrator. It’s gripping when the truth is ultimately revealed.

The moment when understanding dawns is one of the most transcendent experiences you can experience as a reader. They’re also really difficult (but crucial) to master as a writer.

How to craft a powerful reversal

The most powerful reversals combine both the “reversal of fortune” with the “reversal of the reader’s understanding.” The protagonist discovers a crucial bit of information that leads either to a powerful payoff or a devastating crisis. The reader is left reeling as they reconsider what they thought was true.

There are two keys to implementing a powerful reversal:

Several “realities” need to be equally plausible until the true one is revealed .

. The stakes and timing of the reveal need to be as dramatic as possible.

For instance, in Harry Potter, there’s a “reality” where Snape is a collaborator with Voldemort, and one where he’s a loyal secret agent to Dumbledore. Prior to the final reveal, both possibilities feel equally plausible until we see the final truth play out in the series climax when the entire wizarding world is on the line.

Too many writers let potential reversals wither on the vine because there’s only one plausible “reality.” Their thumb is on the scale and the red herrings feel obvious. To really keep the reader guessing, there needs to be a lot of groundwork laid in order to keep several plates plausibly spinning.

For instance, Han and Leia (and Chewie) spend quite a lot of time debating whether they can trust Lando. None of them really trust him, but Han ultimately believes he’s a friend. This crucial setup builds anticipation and creates two equally plausible “friend or foe” realities that provide the fuel for both Lando’s heel turn and redemption.

Another mistake I often see is when writers deploy the crucial reveal in a super mundane way, such as smushing it into an otherwise banal conversation or giving away the game before we’ve even really had a chance to guess. Don’t step on your surprises!

At the end of the day, reversals come down to ups and downs and crafting multiple possibilities that are narrowed down to one reality. Good reversals are some of the most powerful tools in your arsenal. Think a great deal about how you can deploy them to maximum effect.

ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED May 24, 2011

