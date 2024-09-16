How to create a great villain

Bill Sikes. Lady MacBeth. Captain Ahab. The Wormwoods. Long John Silver. Sauron. Iago.

The best villains in literature send a shiver down our spine and make our blood pressure rise. Why do some villains have such a hold on us while others feel like weak sauce?

Let me first say that not every novel needs a classic villain. One might even argue that Moby Dick is the ultimate villain in Moby-Dick instead of Ahab, and there are plenty of novels where more abstract concepts like addiction or thirst for violence are the ultimate “villains” the protagonist must overcome. (For simplicity, I’m going to refer to a singular protagonist in this post even though there are novels with more than one).

But oftentimes it’s ideal for the protagonist with a single archenemy who can test them like no other. Here are some tips on how to craft a memorable villain.

The villain is the biggest obstacle your protagonist faces

Much like a video game, the villain is often the “final boss” your protagonist faces at the end.

Think of a novel as a quest where a protagonist goes after something they want and encounters a series of escalating obstacles. Defeating the villain is often the last battle and the biggest challenge of all. (For this reason, I’d argue that the One Ring itself is the ultimate villain in Tolkien’s The Lord of the Rings).

Accordingly, the villain should bring out the best and worst in the protagonist. The best villains get under the protagonist’s skin. They get in their heads (sometimes literally). They start messing with the protagonist’s identity and make them question themselves.

But they also inspire your protagonist to tap into their best qualities in order to defeat them. They must dig deep, learn, and perhaps acquire talismans in order to grow powerful enough to defeat the villain. (This growth constitutes a character arc).

Most times, the villain is almost-but-not-quite as powerful as your protagonist and forces your protagonist to give everything they have in order to win. That way, the villain shows the reader what your protagonist is really made of.

Think about how your villain can make your protagonist vulnerable and force them to dig deep in a compelling climax.

Great villains have both appealing and unappealing qualities

Perhaps the most frequent mistake I see with villains is when authors sett out to make their villains as evil as they possibly can. Unadulterated evil has its place in fiction, but the best villains are more complicated than that.

Sure, the villains may do things that are beyond the pale and inspire the reader to hate them, but they might be misguided or they are reacting to past suffering, making them feel more complex. Better yet when they have the charm to seduce and manipulate.

One of the great villains of all time, Long John Silver from Robert Louis Stevenson’s Treasure Island, is utterly charming and self-deprecating when he needs to be, which makes it all the more bone chilling when he issues epic threats like, “Them that die’ll be the lucky ones.”

Villains feel more powerful and fearsome when they can draw upon genuine strengths to get what they want. They may well be evil on the whole, but they don’t wholly lose the ability to pull on some heartstrings.

When villains are too one-note they won’t feel lifelike and they’re ultimately just not that interesting. Instead, think about how you can make an antagonist all the more powerful and compelling because there are facets of their personality the reader can’t help but admire.

Villains can represent a competing worldview

Often what separates protagonists and villains are different ways of looking at the world.

Villains don’t just possess vices that are ethically wrong, but rather wrap those sins (selfishness, rage, greed, etc.) into an entire worldview. They might think the hero is naive or weak for being virtuous.

Often this breaks down along the lines of ideological battles such as selfishness vs. altruism, black and white vs. shades of gray, or win at all costs vs. mercy.

Matilda Wormwood’s parents in Roald Dahl’s Matilda couldn’t be more different from her, but they certainly represent a distinct cross-section of our world. They’re venal, crass, and vulgar, which serve as a vivid contrast to Matilda’s bookish virtuousness.

As individuals and as a society we are constantly negotiating over what kind of a world we want to live in. The villain shouldn’t just antagonize your protagonist, they should represent an entire way of living your hero wants to keep at bay.

Have fun with the villain’s style

It’s not enough to have a villain who’s, well, villainous. The best villains also have style. Perhaps some vivid panache or clumsiness. Characteristics that provoke heightened sensations ranging from charisma to disgust.

Whether it’s Captain Ahab’s whalebone leg, Long John Silver’s wooden leg, or Captain Hook’s hook (and that’s just the villainous sea captains missing limbs), great villains are often even more physically memorable than the heroes.

Be careful here and absolutely don’t play into pernicious stereotypes, but the more vividly you can conjure the villain, the more memorable they will be to the reader.

Don’t just think about how to make the bad guys bad. Also think about how to burn them into your reader’s brain with unique physicality and style.

What do you think are the best elements of a great villain? Anything I missed? Take to the comments!

Art: Dos viejos comiendo sopa by Francisco de Goya