What’s the biggest writing challenge you’re facing?

With the decline of Twitter and the resulting fragmentation of online books discussions, maybe it falls to good ole community blogs to pick up the slack.

Longtime readers may remember the “You Tell Me” Wednesdays of yore. I ended up moving away from these as so much discussion went over to Twitter and Facebook, but maybe it’s time to bring them back?

So let’s try this again! What’s the biggest challenge related to writing you’re currently facing?

For me personally, it’s revision fatigue. I’m currently revising a new middle grade novel, and it’s so hard to turn a critical eye on something I’ve spent such a huge amount of time and energy on. It’s easy to start only seeing the flaws and losing a feeling that anyone but me is going to end up reading it and liking it.

What about you?

If you’re reading via email or a feed reader, rather than replying to me by email, I’d encourage you to join the discussion by leaving a comment.

