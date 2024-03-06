What’s the biggest writing challenge you’re facing?

With the decline of Twitter and the resulting fragmentation of online books discussions, maybe it falls to good ole community blogs to pick up the slack.
Longtime readers may remember the “You Tell Me” Wednesdays of yore. I ended up moving away from these as so much discussion went over to Twitter and Facebook, but maybe it’s time to bring them back?
So let’s try this again! What’s the biggest challenge related to writing you’re currently facing?
For me personally, it’s revision fatigue. I’m currently revising a new middle grade novel, and it’s so hard to turn a critical eye on something I’ve spent such a huge amount of time and energy on. It’s easy to start only seeing the flaws and losing a feeling that anyone but me is going to end up reading it and liking it.
What about you?
If you’re reading via email or a feed reader, rather than replying to me by email, I’d encourage you to join the discussion by leaving a comment.
Art: Group of Mountain Climbers Beside the Pasterze Glacier by Leopold Munsch
Comments
Adele Annesi says
Working on a second novel. Nuf said.
Nathan Bransford says
Ah yes, the second extremely difficult climb that you thought would be easier because you’d done it once before!
Sonja McGiboney says
Nathan, I agree with you. I’ve said, “THE END” on a few MG manuscripts only to put them aside because I can’t read them again. I often think, “Nobody is going to like it so why bother?”
For me, I get too critical and start micro-editing every word and every phrase. Don’t even get me started on when I think I should change my POV. That’s always a nightmare to fix.
I’ve not published any of these works for this reason. They’re not ready even for a “real” editor.
Since I’m here, I wanted to say thank you for all your information. I often refer people to your blog to find answers. 🙂
Nathan Bransford says
It’s good to get as far as you can revising, but careful not to get too hung up on those micro-nuances. As I said during a call this week, no one is going to reject you because you used “sprinted” instead of “ran” on Page 275!
Linda Covella says
For me, not revision, but wondering if anyone will read my book. I’ve been very discouraged with self-publishing. I finally stopped spending money on promotion because I was getting no results. I think the biggest issue is getting reviews. At this point, I’ve decided to only try agents/editors and not self-publish. My attitude now is, if a publisher wants to publish my book, great. If not, I won’t self-publish. Maybe I’ll change my mind. 🙂
Yes, thank you for your blog posts and your critiques! So helpful.
Nathan Bransford says
It’s so tricky to reach those first readers. In case others are facing the same thing, here’s some advice on marketing: https://nathanbransford.com/blog/2018/05/the-key-to-book-marketing-do-what-youre-best-at
Adam Heine says
Making myself write the draft. This has always been hard, but it’s gotten harder over the years as I let fears drive me to distractions, and those distractions make me feel guilty, which increases the fears. It’s a vicious mental-health cycle that I’m working to overcome (not very successful yet).
Also, I love the idea of a move back to blogging. I think it’s the only real solution to the enshittification of social media.
Nathan Bransford says
I’m very happy to have stuck with blogging when it was decidedly uncool to do so. I hope it comes back around!
SJ says
For me, it’s trying not to get discouraged when life hits the brakes on a project I’m excited about. I have toddler twin boys–and they’re amazing–and finding focused writing time is crazy-hard. Instead of delving into my novel for hours straight, I’m getting fragmented snatches of time. I know my boys are so much more important, but I miss that part of myself right now.
Nathan Bransford says
I can only imagine how tricky that is to balance…
Neil Larkins says
I’ve commented on this before because it’s been ongoing for nearly two years: I’ve stopped writing altogether and for an unknown reason.
I self-published my first memoir in May, 2022. At the time I was about two-thirds through a second memoir when a month later lost all incentive to finish it. I didn’t fight it thinking the stoppage would quickly pass on its own. It didn’t. I’m still not back.
But perhaps I’m starting to tear down the wall. Several months ago I said I’d try to write a query for that memoir and just today – finally – I started a draft. Wow.
Nathan Bransford says
I got stuck for a while during the pandemic. What worked for me was starting small (in my case a short story that somehow unfroze me), so maybe the query will get you going.
Karen Hallam says
Finding reliable beta readers.
Nathan Bransford says
Always a tricky one… I wish I had a great silver bullet here but it’s a perennial challenge. Writers conferences can be a good option, if you can swing one.
Karen Hallam says
Thanks, Nathan.
Margaret Feike says
I agree, revision is nerve-wracking, especially because I don’t know when to quit. But right now querying is the biggest writing challenge for me. Nothing, and I do mean nothing in my life has come close to the defeat and self-loathing I feel every time I receive another rejection. Don’t take it personally is what everyone says–but that’s almost impossible when I’ve worked almost a decade on my book. And I thought dating was rough. Doesn’t even compare.
Nathan Bransford says
I hear you. Particularly with my first few novels, I was on the floor with every rejection. The only way through is, well, through…
Eva says
Oh definitely revision fatigue… my solution is to let it rest, and wait (hope!) for that spark where I want to be with the characters again and tell their story… as best as I can…which leads to the next stage: doubt if anyone would want to read! Gosh, you’ve opened the ‘confessional’ Nathan. Thanks I feel a lot better now.
A genuine Thank You for your blog – you always write about things that I want to read.
Chuck White says
For me, it’s the willingness, each day, to dig down and keep going with the endless revising process. I’m in the middle of a new novel. I’ve changed the title numerous times, but each time I do it gives me a new slant and renewed energy to keep discovering the story which is unfolding. Now that I’ve settled on the protagonist, I’m hoping I can just write. Then, later, go back and revise and tie up loose ends.
Nathan Bransford says
Sounds like a process that’s working for you! I was a pretty strict outliner and didn’t deviate much, but for my current novel I left a lot to still be discovered. It definitely led me to some interesting places.
Deborah L. Auten says
Accountability! Feeling guilty because I’ve left my writing mojo on the floor.
Serenity says
So coincidental you’re bringing back a classic blog move. I’ve recently decided to come back to blogging in general. I loved it, and I’m trying to get back to the things I like about writing without wondering if they fit an agenda. My biggest writing challenge is that I write nonfiction and can’t figure out platform building. I tell myself to ignore that part and just write, but I’ve been told I can’t sell nonfiction to editors without a platform. I’ll never sell nonfiction on Amazon without an audience, either, so I don’t think I can ignore it. Just hard to strike a balance.
Nathan Bransford says
Yes!! Bring back the bloggers!
Randi says
I’m struggling with healing my creativity and recovering from burnout. I wrote yesterday for the first time in months. It’s been a slow process, but I’ve gone from having brain fog so thick no original thoughts could be produced. I’d shutdown to survival mode. It’s also a struggle to not chastise myself for lack of productivity. But healing can be a slow, restful process, which has meant no writing. At this point, giving myself grace to rest and heal and accept lower productivity levels has been most difficult.
Nathan Bransford says
Definitely be easy on yourself, it’s always a process getting back in the swing and extra pressure can make it even more challenge.
Here’s some advice if anyone’s experiencing something similar: https://nathanbransford.com/blog/2012/02/how-to-return-to-writing-after-long
abc says
Momentum. It’s always easy for me to start, but I get stuck in working the first pages over and over. I know I should keep going but I always feel like if I don’t start with the exact right direction then I’ll be lost in the forest forever. Which is silly. You can’t get out of the forest if you don’t move.
Nathan Bransford says
Free yourself!!
I think I blogged about this a while back, but I used to tinker with the open endlessly, but this time I intentionally left a placeholder scene at the start of my new novel and never once looked at it again. And oh wow was it so much easier to go back to it with all the stuff I learned over the course of writing the novel.
Cate says
The more I know and the more I learn about the craft of writing, the more I question myself and my work. I get so bogged down in all the advice and rules that it stalls my momentum. This happens mostly in the revision stage. It’s why I love drafting – I write draft 0 for myself, which gives me a sense of freedom and a feeling of being in control of my vision. But as soon as I start to revise, I see my work through the eyes of readers and industry professionals, and I get so mired in what they might think that I forget to just tell the story in the best way I can tell it.
G says
For me, it’s…everything. Ha! Most especially revision fatigue but specifically fatigue after reader input, coupled with the necessity of time away from the work to begin seeing things more clearly. Writing this novel could go on forever. Sigh with a smile.
So incredibly glad and thankful you’ve continued blogging over the years, Nathan. Invaluable. You’re a true gem. Thank you.
Nancy S. Thompson says
My writing life has changed so much in the last 3 months. But now that I’m under a 3-book contract, with book 1 coming out sometime in 2024, my greatest challenge is plotting and writing book 2 as quickly as possible. I’ve never been under the gun like this, so I’ve never felt this particular type of pressure, and while I’m so incredibly grateful to have been given the opportunity to publish traditionally, I find myself doubting my ability to effectively plot and compose an interesting, believable political conspiracy thriller, let alone finish it in the next couple months. But I just sit down at my computer everyday and keep on writing.
Patsy Shepherd says
What’s stopping me is that I can’t divorce the character I’m trying to create as my protagonist from myself as a much younger person. I started off thinly disguising her as my doppelganger, then realized after 3-4 chapters that parts of my story wouldn’t be very interesting and other parts don’t need to be told.
So then what to do with her? John Pipkin, a member of the Writers’ League of Texas, to which I also belong, said that the hardest lesson he ever learned was to let his characters be free to tell him where THEY wanted to go. That seemed to be a good way to get out of my dilemma, but so far, my character hasn’t shared much with me in terms of where she’d like to go.
I VERY much like what you said in a previous comment, Nathan, about putting a placeholder in for the first chapter/scene/section and going on from there. My character HAS had some things to say about the middle of her story arc, so that may be exactly what I need to get started. Let me go ask her what she thinks. . . .
Giulia Clifford says
Nathan, I hear you. For me, the challenge is to get into the right frame of mind to implement the excellent feedback I’ve received from a critique of my novel in its third draft. The suggestions for improvement are terrific, and I’m grateful to the reviewer, but it’s not easy to focus and get started. Additionally, I have a short story cosy mystery to write, but I’m having trouble figuring out a plot point, which is quite frustrating. Finding time to write is also a challenge, as I’m currently attending college, and I have assignments due and exams in mid-April. My cosy mystery story is due on the last day of April, leaving me with little time to concentrate on my writing.
To make matters worse, my son’s communion is coming up in mid-May, which adds more stress to my already hectic life. It’s a big mess, and I hope to get through it all.