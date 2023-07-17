How to utilize feedback to improve your manuscript

I’ve dished out plenty of edits as a former literary agent and current freelance book editor, and been on the receiving end as the author of a middle grade trilogy and several guides to writing and publishing.

When I receive an edit, I know that the (usually brilliant) suggestions my editors make are nothing personal. I know how important it is to take the changes to heart and try my absolute best to make the manuscript better.

Easier said than done.

Utilizing feedback to take your book to new heights is one of those stages of the writing process where great books are made. If you can zero in on the current weaknesses and put in the work to make effective changes, you can truly elevate your novel in ways that wouldn’t have been possible without an edit. If you get caught up in your knee jerk reactions and/or don’t put in the work, your book may remain in the muck.

Having gone through the editing process on both sides, here are some suggestions for processing the feedback, coming up with a plan to tackle the changes, and executing a revision in an efficient and effective way.

Read the editorial letter once and put it away

The first stage of processing feedback is to deal with the (inevitable) emotions that get stirred up when you have your work critiqued.

As a writer, you’ve just spent hundreds of hours to chip away a piece of your soul, which is just lying there exposed and vulnerable in a Microsoft Word document. You’re naturally going to feel protective of your creation. Some nervousness and even anger is absolutely to be expected. The thing you most want to hear (“It’s perfect!”) is also the least helpful.

An editorial letter is kind of like a radioactive substance that you need to become gradually acclimated to over the course of several days. It needs to be absorbed in small doses and kept at arm’s length and quarantined when necessary until you are able to overcome the dangerous side effects: anger, paranoia, excessive pride, delusions of grandeur, and/or homicidal tendencies. Should you find yourself experiencing any of these side effects, consult your writing support group immediately for an antidote.

So when you get your editorial letter/critique, just steel your resolve, read it once, put it away, and don’t think about it or act on it for at least a couple of days.

Just know that this is a completely normal reaction and in a couple of days you’ll feel better. Once you’ve calmed down and are able to consider the changes without your heart racing: that’s when you know you’re ready to get working.

Contextualize the editor’s background and “gaze”

Before you start sifting through the feedback in order to make decisions on the suggestions to keep and the ones to discard, it’s worth taking a moment to pause and consider your editor or critique partner’s background, level of expertise, and the “gaze” they’re bringing to the table.

All things being equal, you’re probably going to weigh an expert’s view over an armchair editor’s, even if good feedback can come in many different forms. If you receive contradictory advice, the tie is probably going to go to the person with more experience. But even beyond that, bear in mind the overall background your editor is bringing to the table.

There are two main things editors bring to the editing process: 1) their personal background and 2) the reservoir of stories they’ve internalized over the years, which informs what “good” looks like to them. That reservoir is both shaped by their personal taste and helps form their taste.

Two different people reading the same passage from a novel will project different things onto the page. To over-simplify for the purposes of illustration, if a female character stumbles into a dangerous situation in a novel, a female reader might intuitively grasp the broader dynamics and not need them explained, whereas a male reader might need it spelled out a bit more why she’s doing what she’s doing.

And we’re all shaped by the thousands of stories we’ve internalized over the years, which contribute to the baseline we judge novels against. Someone who only reads 1970s fantasy novels might think head jumping and referring to characters by fifteen different names is normal, when that’s not quite the current storytelling vogue. Editors who only read western novels won’t necessarily recognize when stories follow other storytelling archetypes.

As an editor, I try my absolute best to check my own gaze when I offer feedback and I read as widely as possible, but it’s a bit inevitable at the end of the day that my perspective is going to be shaped by being a straight white cis dude in America and spending twenty+ years steeped in traditional publishing.

Take it all into account as you assess the feedback.

How to decide whether to take or discard feedback

You absolutely don’t have to take every single suggestion your editor makes, and I’m often very glad when my clients don’t listen to all of my suggestions and take only the best ones. If you don’t agree with a change, big or small, it’s okay to stick to your guns if you have a really good reason for it.

Only: make sure it’s really your gut talking and not your lazy bone. Or your bull head.

There’s also a reverse danger here. Sometimes writers try to take every suggestion they receive and end up in a muddle. It really is okay to trust your instincts!

But even if you don’t agree with a suggestion, don’t simply ignore it.

Often when someone makes a specific suggestion for a change to a certain scene or plot line you won’t always agree with it and you’ll throw up your hands and say there’s no way you’re going to make the change.

But! Even if you don’t agree with the specific remedy the editor suggested, something prompted them to suggest the change, and that something could be an underlying problem that needs to be addressed, even if you don’t agree with the fix the editor proposed.

For instance, you may not be willing to get rid of the homicidal bald eagle in your novel, even if your editor or critique partner suggests it. But surely there’s something you can change to alleviate their concerns. For instance, the homicidal bald eagle may need to have a conscience.

Drill past the surface suggestions and try to diagnose the root problems the editor was trying to address. Once you have identified the issue, you the author will be the one who will be best equipped to fix it.

Be systematic with your revisions

Confronting a revision can be extremely daunting because of the Cascade Effect: when you change one plot point it necessitates two more changes so the plot still makes sense after the change, which prompts still more changes and more and more. Ten or more changes can cascade from a single change, even a minor one.

In order to avoid Cascade Effect Terror, I find that it’s helpful to work on only one change at a time and prioritize from biggest to smallest. It’s not helpful to fiddle around at the line level in a chapter that’s going to get deleted entirely because of a bigger change.

First, color code your editorial letter (green = definitely going to make the change, yellow = probably going to make the change, red = don’t agree with the suggestion).

Then list the changes you need to make from the most difficult/impactful to smallest. Start with the biggest change first, then trace it through the book, making all the necessary subsequent changes so everything makes sense. Then move to the next, and then the next.

This way, instead of having to keep every single editorial suggestion in your head as you’re moving your way sequentially through the manuscript you can be targeted and efficient with your revisions.

If you find yourself getting mad it’s probably because your editor/critique partner is right

Great suggestions are easy to accept. You usually smack your head and think, “Why didn’t I think of that??”

Bad suggestions are easy to reject. You just think, “Naw, I’m not doing that.”

I’ve found that almost always when the suggestions make me mad, it’s usually because the editor is right. My brain is just having trouble admitting it for whatever reason.

At the end of the day, listen listen listen to the feedback, try to identify the core problems the editor is identifying, then come up with your best solutions to address them.

Easy to say. Tougher in practice.

Do you have any suggestions for how best to incorporate feedback?

Art: Portrait of William Hamilton and John Maitland by Cornelis Janssens van Ceulen