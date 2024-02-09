The truth about self-promotion (This week in books)

This week! Books!

First up, I’m going to be going on a midwinter hiatus for the next few weeks, and the blog will return around the end of the month. In the meantime, keep on reaching out if you’re looking for editing or coaching.

A perennial publishing flashpoint flared up again this week as Rebecca Jennings from Vox delved into the expectations placed on authors and artists to be social media mavens #TheseDays, assessed the state of the Gen-X bête noir of “selling out,” and found some (very ahistorical in my opinion) quotes from people indulging the myth that it has ever been anything but thus.

Jane Friedman pours a Stanley cup-sized glass of cold water on the post, reminding everyone that platform is important for (most) nonfiction and merely a “nice to have” for fiction and children’s books, and delves into what it really means to have a platform.

In case you’re wondering if this is a new debate, might I direct you to my post from the black and white era of 2011 entitled The Thing About Self-Promotion is That Self-Promotion Sucks (But You Have to Do It Anyway)? Want to go farther back to 2009 for The Myth of “Just An Author?” It’s almost always been necessary to have a platform for nonfiction, and it’s extremely helpful (but still not mandatory) for fiction. And authors have always been relied upon for marketing.

The only laws of the publishing industry are that the sky has been falling since the invention of the printing press and the true Golden Era was precisely twenty years ago before the present. I already can’t wait to see people waxing nostalgic about this era of publishing in 2044. My guess is that they’ll look back and think “Wow, there used to be a time when individuals could become popular online without needing to invest the resources of a small country’s GDP in production costs and immediately being drowned out by A.I. copycats.”

Adam Morgan at Esquire delved into the controversy at the Hugo Awards and the failure to nominate R.F. Kuang, Xiran Jay Zhao, Neil Gaiman, and Paul Weimer. While there isn’t yet a smoking gun, insiders point to either human error or interference by the leadership rather than overt censorship.

In writing advice news, September C. Fawkes has a great post on mastering turning points in character relationships, Rebecca K Reilly discusses the pressure to Americanize (Americanise?) stories, and Karen Outen talks about the pain of killing off your characters.

And in addition to being a fantastic novelist, you can’t really beat Neal Stephenson for prescience either. Matteo Wong talks to Stephenson to get his thoughts on the current state of A.I.

And finally, speaking of Stanley cups, there have been a lot of takes online about their sudden popularity, but I particularly enjoyed Kyle Chayka’s, who treats it less like random mass hysteria and more like the highly corporatized and of-the-moment marketing campaign that it is.

Have a great weekend! Happy Lunar New Year’s Eve to all who are celebrating!

