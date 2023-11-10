Is fiction publishing broken? (This week in books)

This week! Books!

First up, the wonderful organization We Need Diverse Books has launched a site called Indigenous Reads Rising, which is dedicated to helping educators, librarians, and readers find books by Native authors and illustrators.

As anyone who is querying, on submission, or trying to negotiate a new deal probably knows, these are not exactly salad days for those aiming for a precious spot on a publisher’s list. I’ve written before that we’re in the midst of an ongoing pandemic hangover that may just be permanent and a not so fun game of musical chairs. Author Therese Anne Fowler dives into the challenging landscape and agents/editors chasing bookalikes.

Kate Dwyer takes a look at why it’s so hard for authors to make a living from writing. But you already knew that.

And maybe this landscape has you thinking you might just like to be a lighthouse keeper instead. Dorothy Wickenden’s profile of the keeper of Boston Light will not likely dissuade you.

But on the other side of the coin, “romantasy” is now huge thanks to BookTok, and few bigger than Fourth Wing author Rebecca Yarros. Alexandra Alter at the New York Times tracks her rise, and Jessica Karl at Bloomberg takes issue with her sloppiness with Scottish Gaelic.

I haven’t had a chance to read this yet, but Alex Blasdel at the Guardian has a profile of longtime agent Andrew Wylie, notoriously nicknamed “The Jackyl” and re-mythologized by the press every few years.

And I can always get behind this advice: Lincoln Michel says your novel should be more like Moby-Dick.

And finally, this is a really spectacular achievement: a realistic, three-dimensional model of what Tonochtitlan looked like before the Spanish arrived.

Have a great weekend!

