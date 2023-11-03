Amazon sues a bunch of scammers (This week in books)

This week! Books!

It’s been quite a busy week over at Nathan Bransford Books LLC, and today I’m at my favorite place The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens taking a two-day class on Maritime History From Below (as one does).

As a result, I need to shake things up a bit and list the links that caught my week rather than my usual summaries. I hope to be back on a normal schedule next week.

Enjoy:

Amazon Sues Scammers Targeting Authors – Andrew Albanese, Publishers Weekly

KKR Closes Deal to Buy Simon & Schuster – Elizabeth A. Harris and Alexandra Alter, New York Times

The Emptiness Of Literature Written For The Market – Kenneth Dillon, NOĒMA

US literary agents question the business model’s viability, but some are missing the bigger picture – Mark Williams, The New Publishing Standard

The Many People Behind ‘The Woman in Me’ – Jacob Bernstein, New York Times

Your hero has to be wrong – Erin Bowman, Substack

Are you an artistic genius? – Matt Huston, aeon

Tips for Writing a Successful Story Climax – Becca Puglisi, Writers Helping Writers

This week in bestsellers

Here are the top five NY Times bestsellers in a few key categories.

Adult print and e-book fiction:

Adult print and e-book nonfiction:

Young adult hardcover:

Middle grade hardcover:

Dear Fuck Up: Should I Keep Trying to Reconcile With a Friend? – Brandy Jensen, Ask a Fuck Up

Have a great weekend!

