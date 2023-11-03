Amazon sues a bunch of scammers (This week in books)

This week! Books!
It’s been quite a busy week over at Nathan Bransford Books LLC, and today I’m at my favorite place The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens taking a two-day class on Maritime History From Below (as one does).
As a result, I need to shake things up a bit and list the links that caught my week rather than my usual summaries. I hope to be back on a normal schedule next week.
Enjoy:
Amazon Sues Scammers Targeting Authors – Andrew Albanese, Publishers Weekly
KKR Closes Deal to Buy Simon & Schuster – Elizabeth A. Harris and Alexandra Alter, New York Times
The Emptiness Of Literature Written For The Market – Kenneth Dillon, NOĒMA
US literary agents question the business model’s viability, but some are missing the bigger picture – Mark Williams, The New Publishing Standard
The Many People Behind ‘The Woman in Me’ – Jacob Bernstein, New York Times
Your hero has to be wrong – Erin Bowman, Substack
Are you an artistic genius? – Matt Huston, aeon
Tips for Writing a Successful Story Climax – Becca Puglisi, Writers Helping Writers
This week in bestsellers
Here are the top five NY Times bestsellers in a few key categories. (All links are affiliate links):
Adult print and e-book fiction:
- The Secret by Lee Child and Andrew Child
- The Exchange by John Grisham
- King of Greed by Ana Huang
- Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros
- Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Gamus
Adult print and e-book nonfiction:
- The Woman in Me by Britney Spears
- Killers of the Flower Moon by David Grann
- Romney by McKay Coppins
- Prequel by Rachel Maddow
- If You Would Have Told Me by John Stamos with Daphne Young
Young adult hardcover:
- Divine Rivals by Rebecca Ross
- The Official Five Nights at Freddy’s Cookbook by Scott Cawthon and Rob Morris
- Long Live the Pumpkin Queen by Shea Ernshaw
- Curious Tides by Pascale Lacelle
- Night of the Witch by Sara Raasch and Beth Revis
Middle grade hardcover:
- Wings of Fire: A Guide to the Dragon World by Tui T. Sutherland
- The Official Harry Potter Cookbook by Joanna Farrow
- The Wheel of the Year by Fiona Cook
- The Harry Potter Wizarding Almanac by J.K. Rowling
- Wonder by R.J. Palacio
This week on the blog
In case you missed them, here are this week’s posts:
- Every novel feels like an impossibly tall mountain
- A mostly smooth introduction to an omniscient voice (page critique)
Don’t forget that you can nominate your first page and query for a free critique on the blog:
And keep up with the discussion in all the places!
And finally,
Dear Fuck Up: Should I Keep Trying to Reconcile With a Friend? – Brandy Jensen, Ask a Fuck Up
Have a great weekend!
