Amazon sues a bunch of scammers (This week in books)

This week! Books!

It’s been quite a busy week over at Nathan Bransford Books LLC, and today I’m at my favorite place The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens taking a two-day class on Maritime History From Below (as one does).

As a result, I need to shake things up a bit and list the links that caught my week rather than my usual summaries. I hope to be back on a normal schedule next week.

Enjoy:

Amazon Sues Scammers Targeting Authors – Andrew Albanese, Publishers Weekly

KKR Closes Deal to Buy Simon & Schuster – Elizabeth A. Harris and Alexandra Alter, New York Times

The Emptiness Of Literature Written For The Market – Kenneth Dillon, NOĒMA

US literary agents question the business model’s viability, but some are missing the bigger picture – Mark Williams, The New Publishing Standard

The Many People Behind ‘The Woman in Me’ – Jacob Bernstein, New York Times

Your hero has to be wrong – Erin Bowman, Substack

Are you an artistic genius? – Matt Huston, aeon

Tips for Writing a Successful Story Climax – Becca Puglisi, Writers Helping Writers

This week in bestsellers

Here are the top five NY Times bestsellers in a few key categories.

Adult print and e-book fiction:

  1. The Secret by Lee Child and Andrew Child
  2. The Exchange by John Grisham
  3. King of Greed by Ana Huang
  4. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros
  5. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Gamus

Adult print and e-book nonfiction:

  1. The Woman in Me by Britney Spears
  2. Killers of the Flower Moon by David Grann
  3. Romney by McKay Coppins
  4. Prequel by Rachel Maddow
  5. If You Would Have Told Me by John Stamos with Daphne Young

Young adult hardcover:

  1. Divine Rivals by Rebecca Ross
  2. The Official Five Nights at Freddy’s Cookbook by Scott Cawthon and Rob Morris
  3. Long Live the Pumpkin Queen by Shea Ernshaw
  4. Curious Tides by Pascale Lacelle
  5. Night of the Witch by Sara Raasch and Beth Revis

Middle grade hardcover:

  1. Wings of Fire: A Guide to the Dragon World by Tui T. Sutherland
  2. The Official Harry Potter Cookbook by Joanna Farrow
  3. The Wheel of the Year by Fiona Cook
  4. The Harry Potter Wizarding Almanac by J.K. Rowling
  5. Wonder by R.J. Palacio

This week on the blog

In case you missed them, here are this week's posts:

And finally,

Dear Fuck Up: Should I Keep Trying to Reconcile With a Friend? – Brandy Jensen, Ask a Fuck Up

Have a great weekend!

