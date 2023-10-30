Every novel feels like an impossibly tall mountain

I’m in the homestretch of finishing a new middle grade novel, which will mark the sixth novel I’ve written, in addition to two nonfiction guides.
With nearly eight books under my belt (five of which are published), one would think I just crank them out now. I don’t.
And here’s something that’s struck me every single time: How utterly daunting it feels when you’re just getting started and how mysterious it feels when you finish.
The beginning really does feel like staring up at a massive mountain that you know you must climb. You can’t even see the top. You have no idea how you’re going to get there. You are rather sure you don’t have the right supplies. And yet you have to put one foot in front of the other on faith alone and struggle your way to the top.
Every novel I’ve ever started has felt like something I could scarcely imagine finishing. It doesn’t matter how many I write! And when I reach the finish line, I’m just as confused as ever about how I ever got there. When I start the next one, it feels just as impossible as the last.
Sure, I chip away and chip away and chip away. I block out my weekly time for writing and creativity. I keep putting one front in front of the other.
And I have learned a few things along the way, such as knowing I’ll feel utterly stuck in the middle and struggle to imagine why anyone would possibly care about this book. So at least now I can go, “Oh yeah you always feel this way.” (Which doesn’t help very much).
And yet. And yet!
It’s all still a mystery to me. You keep going. You muddle through. You write when it’s flowing wondrously and you write when it’s a painful slog.
And then, one day, miraculously, you’re finished. You’re at the summit. And it feels pretty, pretty nice.
Am I alone on this one? Let me know in the comments!
Art: Chimborazo by Frederic Edwin Church
Comments
Bobbi Miller says
This nails it, absolutely. I’ve published two MGs, four PBs, one graphic novel, and have been a part of some amazing anthologies. And yet. Every. Single. Time. It feels like I’ve climbed Mount Everest, then can’t breathe because I (over)think.
And finally I find a new agent (my fourth, so I’m a bit nervous anyway). And they’re perfect. We just received word that an editor is interested in my new MG, contract coming. And, I sent agent another MG, and a pitch for another project. Holy smoke. What if they think it’s silly? What if it’s not good enough?
Does it get any easier?
M says
Exactly. I write mostly short stories and plays. Transitioning to the novel has been difficult. A mountain as you say.
Neil Larkins says
Oh, no! Not alone at all. I’m tempted to cliché on you with “welcome to the club” but I won’t. Heh!
It’s a place full of so many opposites competing to pull you apart. You have a love/hate/I could not care less/I can’t live without this mess relationship with… who? Or what? Once I couldn’t go a day without writing something. Now I’ve gone for 18 months staring at an unfinished manuscript that I was madly in love with, knew exactly how it ended, both glad and sad for it making me this way.
So. And so. It’s me. Welcome to the club, Neil
Anneliese Schultz says
How on earth did you know that I completed my fifth novel…today?
It’s a joy to read your post from the summit. 🙂