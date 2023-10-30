Every novel feels like an impossibly tall mountain

I’m in the homestretch of finishing a new middle grade novel, which will mark the sixth novel I’ve written, in addition to two nonfiction guides.

With nearly eight books under my belt (five of which are published), one would think I just crank them out now. I don’t.

And here’s something that’s struck me every single time: How utterly daunting it feels when you’re just getting started and how mysterious it feels when you finish.

The beginning really does feel like staring up at a massive mountain that you know you must climb. You can’t even see the top. You have no idea how you’re going to get there. You are rather sure you don’t have the right supplies. And yet you have to put one foot in front of the other on faith alone and struggle your way to the top.

Every novel I’ve ever started has felt like something I could scarcely imagine finishing. It doesn’t matter how many I write! And when I reach the finish line, I’m just as confused as ever about how I ever got there. When I start the next one, it feels just as impossible as the last.

Sure, I chip away and chip away and chip away. I block out my weekly time for writing and creativity. I keep putting one front in front of the other.

And I have learned a few things along the way, such as knowing I’ll feel utterly stuck in the middle and struggle to imagine why anyone would possibly care about this book. So at least now I can go, “Oh yeah you always feel this way.” (Which doesn’t help very much).

And yet. And yet!

It’s all still a mystery to me. You keep going. You muddle through. You write when it’s flowing wondrously and you write when it’s a painful slog.

And then, one day, miraculously, you’re finished. You’re at the summit. And it feels pretty, pretty nice.

Am I alone on this one? Let me know in the comments!

Art: Chimborazo by Frederic Edwin Church