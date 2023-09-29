WGA conquers the studios (This week in books)

This week! Books!

In a huge victory for writers, the leaders of Writers Guild of America and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers reached a deal to end the strike and send a contract to members for ratification. Studios misjudged writers’ willingness to stick together through a strike, and writers made sweeping gains and had many of their terms met. Much respect to the strikers!

Banned Books Week is approaching, and according to a Washington Post analysis, 60% of the challenges in the United States come from just 11 people. Hannah Natanson profiled one such book banning zealot, who, armed with a highlighter and post-it notes, combs books for material she finds objectionable, including Beloved by Toni Morrison. Her crusade imposes a massive cost on her school district, which must deal with the resulting voluminous challenges and byzantine resolution procedures.

Meanwhile, Jasmine Liu has an overview of the myriad efforts of the right-wing war on books.

Erin Somers at Publishers Lunch delves into a recent Association of American Literary Agents membership report, which reflects the extent to which many literary agents are struggling to make ends meet, with 59% of respondents earning less than $100,000, largely in ever-more-expensive New York City. On the other end of the spectrum, 13% earn more than $250,000.

Agent and author Kate McKean interviewed Andrea DeWerd, whose marketing agency serves as an extension of publishers’ efforts around book launches, about the benefits of ancillary marketing on top of publishers’ efforts and what authors can do to promote their books.

And in a sign of things to come for audiobooks, Spotify is going to test using AI to clone podcasters’ voices, and then translate them to other languages.

And finally, it’s the end of an era, as Netflix-sent DVDs will soon go the way of Blockbuster Video.

Have a great weekend!

