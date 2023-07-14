TikTok starts a publishing company (This week in books)

This week! Books!

First up, many of us have desired Twitter alternatives following a certain awful billionaire's ill-fated acquisition, and I'm now up and running on Threads at @nathanbransford and Bluesky at @nathanbransford.blsky.social.

Now then, I saved up a whole lot of links over the past few weeks, so let’s get to it!

I’ve been long frustrated with the toxic reviewing culture and “community” Goodreads has fostered/neglected over the years, and Alexandra Alter and Elizabeth A. Harris recently delved into the way “review bombing” can tank a book before it’s even published and no one has read it. Lincoln Michel points out that Goodreads has no incentive to change because engagement is good for their bottom line, and I would tend to agree. This has been going on for years and years and they haven’t done anything about it.

TikTok has had a massive impact on the publishing industry, propelling authors like Colleen Hoover to mega-bestsellerdom, and their parent company ByteDance has apparently taken note as they are launching a dedicated book publishing company.

A residential fire recently devastated indie bookstore Yu & Me Books in NYC, please consider donating to the GoFundMe to help them bounce back!

Many of us wouldn’t even be here talking about books if it weren’t for the tremendous impact that LeVar Burton’s “Reading Rainbow” had on our lives. Jonathan Taylor looks back at its precarious first season and its lasting impact on children’s television.

Less than shocking news: Amazon now has an A.I. e-book spam problem.

In writing advice news, agent Kate McKean has some important advice on how to read an author/agency agreement, and Writer Beware has a new scam to watch out for: fake companies using Amazon trademarks.

And finally, RIP to Milan Kundera, author of The Unbearable Lightness of Being, who passed away at 94.

And finally, after catching up with the TV show “The Bear” this week, I particularly enjoyed my friend Laura Warrell’s awesome article about what seeing a strong, ambitious, young Black woman on TV meant to her.

Have a great weekend!

