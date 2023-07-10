Do readers really want shorter novels?

If you’re spending time on one of the exploding number of social networks being launched and/or acquired by assorted billionaires, you’ve probably seen a publishing type expressing a desire for shorter novels or even–gasp–novellas.

As Kate Dwyer recently pointed out in Esquire (and Lincoln Michel expanded on), for a long time short novels and novellas were essentially verboten in the publishing industry. Sometimes a novella would sneak through when it was included in a short story collection, some brand name authors like Ian McEwan got to break the mold, but for the most part, publishers tended to want novels that fell within a pretty narrow word count band.

After the explosion of This Is How You Lose the Time War and the rise of new imprints focused on shorter fiction, publishers are reassessing the conventional wisdom that prevailed for the last several decades. When you combine this with inflation and an increase in materials and shipping costs, plus reader attention spans and price consciousness, there is absolute downward pressure on word counts.

But setting aside the obvious successes, I have a nagging question: Do readers really want their novels to be shorter?

Blockbusters tend to be long

When I think back over the course of my twenty years in publishing, I can’t think of many short blockbuster books. On the contrary, the blockbusters have tended to be quite long for their genre.

Harry Potter, Twilight, A Game of Thrones, The Hunger Games, The Da Vinci Code, Gone Girl, The Hate U Give, The Golden Compass… all fell well outside of the traditional word count band for their genre.

Even The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night Time, which seemed very slim for a bestseller at the time, was over 60,000 words. Where the Crawdads Sing is in the “normal” range of approximately 100,000 words. Sally Rooney’s novels range from 70,000-100,000 words.

Maybe you can help me think of others, but the last runaway successful novel I can think of that was in the very short zone was long before my time: Jonathan Livingston Seagull in 1970.

Now, of course this can reflect prior self-fulfilling prophecies. Publishers of yore believed readers wanted door-stopper summer reads, so they promoted those books, and that helped them catch on with readers. Maybe there were novellas in the past that were shelved entirely or just didn’t receive the right push.

But I think there’s a reason the biggest franchises tend to be epic. They are extremely immersive, and it takes time and description to build those worlds. The canvases are large and we lose ourselves in them.

Novellas can absolutely do this and achieve a huge bang for the buck, but it’s not quite the same thing. The aperture tends to be narrower.

The wrong lessons for writers

A big worry I have is that writers seeing a vogue for shorter word counts might internalize the wrong lessons about what to cut and keep.

Over the past five years I’ve seen an ever-increasing tendency toward screenplay-izing novels, with rampant over-reliance on dialogue, and particularly idle banter that might be appealing onscreen if John Travolta and Samuel L. Jackson are doing the talking, but doesn’t really work well in a novel.

When writers are grappling with bloated word counts, physical description tends to be the first to go. Tastes vary, but in my opinion, cutting too much physical description is almost always a mistake. We’re already in a physical description drought, please don’t make it worse!

I’m currently (finally) reading Wolf Hall, and while it’s a very long novel and just as incredible as everyone says it is, I truly wish it were even longer. Hilary Mantel had such a gift for making historical figures leap off the page, but I wish there were even more physical description to help immerse me in this period of history. My kingdom for some sconces with dripping candles! (Only sort of kidding).

If you’re going to cut something, take a cold, hard look at meandering conversations and banter for the sake of banter, redundancies in the prose, static introductions to characters, and scenes that could be combined.

Now, don’t take this advice overly literally. Sometimes characters just need to have an idle conversation or stare at the sunflowers. Not every story arc needs to follow a traditional western approach to storytelling.

But if you’re going to try to shorten your novel, take a more expansive view of what could be cut rather than just tossing out the narrative voice and physical description.

Choice is great, but let books be what they’re meant to be

Don’t get me wrong. I love that publishers are reevaluating their conventional wisdom around novellas and short novels. Experimentation is important! I like novellas too!

It’s a shame that stories have been artificially stretched in the past–or lost entirely–simply due to arcane beliefs about the “right” length of novels for their (similarly arbitrarily-defined) genres.

My concern is that the publishing industry might overcorrect here and there will be editorial pressure to slim down books that are already the correct length. Absolutely let’s trim the non-additive fat and meandering conversations, but let’s not edit books into an inferior place based on super arbitrary ideas about what readers want right now.

I personally think readers want choice more than they want every single book they read to be much shorter. It’s great that the industry’s outdated word count restrictions may loosen. But that’s only going to be ideal if publishers let stories be the length they’re meant to be.

What say you?

Art: Still Life With Bible by Vincent van Gogh