More details on the Smithsonian’s canceled Asian American Book Festival (This week in books)

First up, I was negligent last week when I forgot to link to the really upsetting controversy about the Smithsonian abruptly canceling an upcoming Asian American Book Festival just weeks before it was to take place, my apologies. After the cancellation, a group of authors and poets subsequently wrote an open letter calling for the resignation of the acting director of the Smithsonian Institution’s Asian Pacific American Center, Yao-Fen You. News also emerged this week confirming what many suspected, which is that the organization had prepared a list of “potentially sensitive issues” prior to the cancelation. (The Smithsonian denies that the list factored in the cancellation).

Particularly with so many older editors taking buyouts amid a generational change in publishing, it’s poignant to see editor Jonathan Galassi remember Robert Gottlieb, one of the greats of the previous era who recently passed away.

Over in the UK, some upstart indie publishers are making waves, dare I say “disrupting” some of the old publishing guard. The publishing industry is absolutely overdue for some innovation, fresh approaches, and risk-taking and I’ll be curious to see if some new US ventures like Zando Project and 8th Note Press will similarly catch on.

And in writing advice news, I loved this look at Hayao Miyazaki’s use of the Japanese concept of “ma” as a storytelling tool, and Jennie Nash has some really good advice on the two temporal choices you need to make if you’re writing a memoir.

And finally, RIP to Sinead O’Connor, who protested sexual abuse in the Catholic Church long before many people wanted to hear it and suffered greatly for it, among other righteous stances. May we all have some of her bravery.

