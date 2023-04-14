Are literary men uncool? (This week in books)

This week! Books!

Will Lloyd at the New Statesman dared to ask the question on everyone’s mind today (okay maybe not everyone’s): has the literary male become terminally uncool? After scanning Granta’s list of Best of Young British Novelists and recognizing only one man, Lloyd asks, “If I – a long-time subscriber to literary journals on both sides of the Atlantic, card-carrying London Library member, Daunt Books tote-bag owner – don’t know who they are then who, their mothers and the editorial board of Granta aside, does?”

In potentially related news, Greg Rosalsky at Planet Money takes a look at the extent to which women dominate the book business in a manner unlike other creative industries. Women now write more than 50% of published books, and sell more on average than their male counterparts, despite women accounting for less than 20% of the directors who made the top 250 films in 2022. The changes track similar trends in the composition of college graduates over the past 50 years, but that alone can’t explain the shift.

A few weeks back I criticized Internet Archive’s so-called library, but for a good alternate take check out Adam Serwer’s in The Atlantic, who worries about the availability of books that aren’t economically viable for publishers to produce as e-books, but which are valuable to researchers. This is an issue at the heart of the Google Books debate of yore, where a vast chunk of the books published in print in the twentieth century are “orphaned,” meaning they are under copyright, but the right to produce them digitally is either ambiguously held by publishers or held by an uncontactable literary estate. The public interest in accessing these books vs. authors’ interest in being compensated is something that still needs to be resolved.

How does someone as busy as Barack Obama have the time to read all the books on his vaunted reading lists? Those in the know swear they come from him. Whether you believe him is a bit of a Rorschach test, but there are certainly artifacts that point to the importance of books in his life, including this 2017 interview with Michiko Kakutani and this interview with Marilynne Robinson, where Obama served as the interviewer.

It’s been a long time since there’s been a challenger to Kindle’s dominance as a dedicated e-book reader, but Kobo is looking to change that with its Elipsa 2E, which has a dedicated stylus that lets you take handwritten notes on e-books.

Speaking of Amazon competitors, Kate Knibbs at Wired profiles Andy Hunter, founder of independent online bookseller bookshop.org, who is hoping to launch an e-book product via their app in the near future.

And in writing advice news, Charlie Jane Anders talks about writing YA and how she worked on finding her voice.

