Hugos and Bookers (This week in books)

Some literary awards have been dispensed, and congrats to all the winners and nominees! First, the Hugo award winners for science fiction and fantasy. The book winners (affiliate links):

Best Novel: A Desolation Called Peace by Arkady Martine

Best Series: Wayward Children by Seanan McGuire

Lodestar Award for Best Young Adult Book: The Last Graduate by Naomi Novik

And here’s your Booker shortlist:

Glory by NoViolet Bulawayo

The Trees by Percival Everett

Treacle Walker by Alan Garner

The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida by Shehan Karunatilaka

Small Things Like These by Claire Keegan

Oh Willliam! by Elizabeth Strout

And speaking of Elizabeth Strout, after having her first novel published at 42-years-old, she’s enjoying a remarkably productive stretch in her sixties. I really enjoyed Elisabeth Egan’s profile of Strout’s recent sprint.

Last week I’d posted the surprising stat that emerged from the PRH/S&S antitrust trial that most books sell less than a dozen copies, which Lincoln Michel researched and poked holes in. Some of it comes down to what it is you’re actually counting (as in: what exactly are you considering a book? A more complicated question than it seems!) and what and where you’re counting for sales. Kristen McLean at Bookscan chimed in with some sobering stats showing that among frontlist titles, “roughly 66% of those books from the top 10 publishers sold less than 1,000 copies over 52 weeks.”

BUT. Even that stat needs a whole lot of caveats. Bookscan has a limited view into total sales and it doesn’t include direct sales by authors and publishers and, very notably, does not include e-book sales. Got all that?

Whew. What a business.

And legendary literary agent Sterling Lord, who represented luminaries like Jack Kerouac, Doris Kearns Goodwin, Gordon Parks, and Erica Jong, and who cofounded Sterling Lord Literistic, passed away this week at 102.

This week in bestsellers

Here are the top five NY Times bestsellers in a few key categories. (All links are affiliate links):

Adult print and e-book fiction:

Adult print and e-book nonfiction:

Young adult hardcover:

Middle grade hardcover:

And finally, incredible images and data are now emerging from the James Webb Space Telescope. We may still find evidence of life elsewhere, but physicist Alan Lightman writes that even if life as we know it exists everywhere that could support it, it still would be incredibly rare in the universe.

