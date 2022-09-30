Amazon to tighten e-book returns (This week in books)

This week! Books!

After some TikToks went viral pointing out that you can easily read and then return Kindle e-books for a refund, which had some real effects on authors, Amazon announced that it is (modestly) tightening its e-book policy ($ link) and will require customers to explain themselves to customer service if they’ve read more than 10% of an e-book.

In other Amazon news, a judge dismissed a longshot lawsuit against Amazon and the Big 5 publishers accusing them of e-book price fixing.

In “you can write and publish at any age” news, Julia Edelstein at Publishers Weekly catches up with seven authors over age 50 with YA debuts in 2022.

Sad news this week as Wolf Hall author Hilary Mantel passed away at age 70. Judith Shulevitz wrote about how chronic pain impacted her work.

Children’s book imprint Margaret K. McElderry Books turns 50 this week, and Carolina Ciucci profiles both its founder and its impact on children’s publishing. It’s sold 80 million books and counting and is now a part of Simon & Schuster.

And in writing advice news, I enjoyed this post by Becca Puglisi with ideas for revealing a character’s inner conflict.

And finally, just in time for Halloween, goth galaxy courtesy of the Webb Telescope!

Space, but make it goth! 🕸️



If this new image from Webb’s mid-infrared instrument (MIRI) looks dark & moody, that's because things look different in this light than what you may be used to. These are the "bones” of galaxy IC 5332, usually hidden by dust: https://t.co/UEENdXZMdk pic.twitter.com/4HYFrgi98j — NASA Webb Telescope (@NASAWebb) September 27, 2022

Have a great weekend!

