The PRH/S&S antitrust suit gets underway (This week in books)

This week! Books!
The antitrust lawsuit over Penguin Random House’s proposed acquisition of Simon & Schuster is in full swing. Shira Ovide writes about how the threat posed by Amazon is looming in the background of the trial, and Publishers Lunch ($ links) has some extensive recaps of the testimony so far.
The latest prominent writer to insinuate that publishers don’t want books by white men (in the face of all evidence to the contrary) is brought to you by Joyce Carol Oates. No, it’s not true, and this type of thing is particularly tiresome when it could be disproved by simply walking into a bookstore and opening one’s eyes. As I posted last year, no one is taking your spot and more work still needs to be done to level the playing field for marginalized voices.
Fifty-two books by forty-one authors, including Judy Freaking Bloom, have been removed from the libraries of Utah’s largest school district. A great reminder from Nicole Chung: you can try banning books, but kids will still read them.
In writing advice news, author and agent Donald Maass writes about capturing a character’s crucial inner moments, and agent Kate McKean talks about getting the bare minimum right when you’re approaching literary agents (and worrying less about the rest).
This week in bestsellers
Here are the top five NY Times bestsellers in a few key categories. (All links are affiliate links):
Adult print and e-book fiction:
- Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens
- It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover
- Verity by Colleen Hoover
- Ugly Love by Colleen Hoover
- The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by by Taylor Jenkins Reid
Adult print and e-book nonfiction:
- The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk
- The Big Lie by Jonathan Lemire
- Happy-Go-Lucky by David Sedaris
- Finding Me by Viola Davis
- Thank You For Your Servitude by Mark Leibovich
Young adult hardcover:
- Star Wars: Padawan by Kiersten White
- One of Us is Lying by Karen M. McManus
- Violet Made of Thorns by Gina Chen
- Family of Liars by E. Lockhart
- Loveless by Alice Oseman
Middle grade hardcover:
- Refugee by Alan Gratz
- Wonder by R.J. Palacio
- Skandar and the Unicorn Thief by A.F. Steadman
- Ground Zero by Alan Gratz
- The Last Cuentista by Donna Barba Higuera
This week on the blog
And finally, Evan Osnos’s deep dive (get it?) into the world of superyachts is equal parts fascinating, horrifying, and infuriating.
