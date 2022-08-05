The PRH/S&S antitrust suit gets underway (This week in books)

This week! Books!

The antitrust lawsuit over Penguin Random House’s proposed acquisition of Simon & Schuster is in full swing. Shira Ovide writes about how the threat posed by Amazon is looming in the background of the trial, and Publishers Lunch ($ links) has some extensive recaps of the testimony so far.

The latest prominent writer to insinuate that publishers don’t want books by white men (in the face of all evidence to the contrary) is brought to you by Joyce Carol Oates. No, it’s not true, and this type of thing is particularly tiresome when it could be disproved by simply walking into a bookstore and opening one’s eyes. As I posted last year, no one is taking your spot and more work still needs to be done to level the playing field for marginalized voices.

Fifty-two books by forty-one authors, including Judy Freaking Bloom, have been removed from the libraries of Utah’s largest school district. A great reminder from Nicole Chung: you can try banning books, but kids will still read them.

In writing advice news, author and agent Donald Maass writes about capturing a character’s crucial inner moments, and agent Kate McKean talks about getting the bare minimum right when you’re approaching literary agents (and worrying less about the rest).

And finally, Evan Osnos’s deep dive (get it?) into the world of superyachts is equal parts fascinating, horrifying, and infuriating.

Have a great weekend!

