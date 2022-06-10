Spotify wants you to listen to audiobooks (This week in books)

This week! Books!

In a move that could really shake up the audiobook industry, and thus the entire publishing industry, Joan Solsman at CNET reports that Spotify sees audiobooks as a massive area of growth, which was behind its recent acquisition of audiobook distributor Findaway. In order to facilitate audiobook sales, Spotify will depart from its traditional subscription model to offer a la carte sales.

Michelle Zauner was already acclaimed for her music as Japanese Breakfast, now she’s a bestselling memoirist as well. I really enjoyed her interview with David Marchese about the reception of Crying in H-Mart and her relationship with her parents.

Really enjoyed this little glimpse into James Patterson’s life.

And in writing advice news, agent Kate McKean reminds you that you can’t please everyone so just do your best, and a hearty “here here!” to Kristen Lamb for her reminder that novel-writing mastery really does matter despite what you hear in some circles.

And finally, we all largely have a sense that social media is bad for us, collectively and individually. But does the nascent science around it back that up? It’s murky.

