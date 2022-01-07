F.B.I. nabs the mysterious book thief (This week in books)

This week! Books!

One of the great running mysteries in the publishing world appears to have at last been solved. For years, someone has been tricking publishing employees into sending them unpublished manuscripts, from famous authors to the relatively obscure. Why? No one quite knew. But this week, the F.B.I. arrested Filippo Bernardini, a Simon & Schuster UK rights coordinator in connection with the crime.

The world of literature lost some incredible luminaries in December. bell hooks passed away at 69 and Joan Didion passed away at 87. RIP.

Several publishers have been recording record profits ($ link) as the pandemic continues to be a boon despite its attendant disruptions. Penguin Random House’s parent company Bertelsmann posted its highest profits in 19 years in the first half of 2021, and Simon & Schuster broke a record for third quarter profits.

Meanwhile, Penguin Random House defended its proposed acquisition of Simon & Schuster against the Justice Department’s objections, which would transform the “Big 5” publishers into a Big 3 and Mega 1. Many within the industry are predicting the merger will ultimately go through. We shall see what 2022 brings. (Here are agent Laurie McLean’s predictions).

Winnie the Pooh by A.A. Milne, The Sun Also Rises by Ernest Hemingway, The Weary Blues by Langston Hughes, and Enough Rope by Dorothy Parker are among the books that go into the public domain in 2022.

“BookTok” has become a huge (and largely organic) marketing boost for YA fiction especially, as teens take to TikTok to talk (and sometimes weep) about their favorite books. Jane Friedman has a deep dive.

In writing advice news, Isidra Mencos has some tips on choosing a book title, and editor David Moldawer has a great post about focusing on the right things as you’re writing and editing.

And Parul Sehgal has a fantastic essay about the perils of the trauma plot in fiction, which can flatten characters and miss more individualized experiences of the world.

And finally, one year after January 6, let’s not do another Civil War okay?

Have a great weekend!

