Buying a rare book doesn’t mean you own the copyright (This week in books)

A group of misguided “Dune-loving cryptocurrency enthusiasts” banded together to pay €2.9 million for a rare copy of filmmaker Alejandro Jodorowsky’s plans to adapt Dune for film, thinking that then meant they could release it to the public, produce an animated series, and/or produce derivative works. This, to say the least, is not how these things work. Heck, even if they had contracted with Frank Herbert and/or Alejandro Jodorowsky themselves they still (probably) wouldn’t own the copyright. Agent Kate McKean explains how these things do work.

Quite a few on the old Internet have decided that 2000s and 2010s fare like Hamilton, Parks & Rec, and Harry Potter are now cringe (and yes, quite few people already thought this when they came out). Ben Dreyfuss retorts, they’re not cringe, you’re cringe. Well, more specifically, these works didn’t change, the times (and you) have changed. (Laver’s Law of fashion applies here too.)

Many of us were traumatized by the Disney movie Bambi as a child. So how weird and dark could the original book and its author be? Like, nearly-impossible-to-imagine-levels-of bleak coming and going, as Kathryn Schulz discovers.

My Monday post about Don’t Look Up provoked some great responses, including a lot of appreciations for the running snacks joke. (Yes, I agree!). I also came across Andrew DeYoung’s interesting take (he appreciated the movie more than I did).

Agent Angie Hodapp takes a look at one of the storytelling styles that departs from the Hero’s Journey and three/seven act structures, and the notion that conflict needs to be on every page: Kishōtenketsu, a four act structure that originated in China.

The Cloud Atlas-esque genre and time sprawling epic seems to be newly en vogue, and Lincoln Michel coins a new term for it: the speculative epic.

And Bethanne Patrick takes a look at 15 books that reward a re-read.

And finally, the winners of the 2021 Ocean Art Underwater Photo Contest are totally stunning.

