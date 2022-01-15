15 year blogoversary!

Yesterday marked quite a milestone. Fifteen years ago, I signed up for nathanbransford.blogspot.com and moved over from MySpace (!) to put up this post where, among other things, I begged smokers to not smoke around their paper queries because of the hideous stale smell when you opened them… (a smell I can still conjure vividly).

And here we are fifteen years later!

There have been a few URL and design changes since then and I’ve gone through a career odyssey from books to tech to nonprofit to finance and then back to books.

Many of you have been with me all fifteen years, which is seriously incredible. I’m so lucky to have you all, as well as everyone who has joined since. This blog has led to some really great friendships both IRL and virtual, and THANK YOU for sticking with me all this time and contributing to the community with your insightful comments and emails.

It’s hard to keep track of the stats across the various platforms, but here some eye-poppers:

2,117 posts

14,216,207 pageviews

152,455 comments (I think this is actually an undercount due to an old migration)

Here are some of my own personal favorite posts of all time:

THANK YOU AGAIN to everyone who reads this, casual and regular alike. I deeply appreciate your presence.

Here’s to fifteen more years!

Need help with your book? I’m available for manuscript edits, query critiques, and coaching!



For my best advice, check out my guide to writing a novel and my guide to publishing a book.



And if you like this post: subscribe to my newsletter!