S&S removes distribution for cop’s book (This week in books)

This has been another really distressing week in America, and my heart goes out to everyone who has been affected in any way by all the senseless violence. Let’s look out for ourselves and each other, Black Lives Matter, support commonsense gun and police reform, and we all need to do our part to dismantle the structures that hold us back from being the society we can and should be.

Meanwhile, Simon & Schuster came under fire this week because one of the publishers it distributes, Post Hill Press, acquired a book by one of the cops who shot Breonna Taylor. After a major outcry (and some confusion among people who weren’t splitting hairs between publishing and distributing), Simon & Schuster announced that it wouldn’t be involved in the distribution of the book (no word as of this writing on whether that means they have severed their relationship with Post Hill Press entirely).

Just for the record since this is a publishing blog, a publisher is the entity that acquires, edits, and publishes a book. In this case Simon & Schuster was not the publisher, nor is Post Hill Press one of its imprints. Post Hill Press is its own separate entity. A publisher, particularly a mid-size or small one, will often engage a distributor, an entity (sometimes one that is also a publisher, hence the confusion) that provides sales infrastructure and sometimes printing/warehousing/shipping on behalf of the publisher. An analogy would be like if the New York Times rented out its spare sales, printing, and shipping capacity to other newspapers, but they’re not the ones writing and editing what’s in that other paper.

I’m not sure the distinction matters all that much to those who think publishers should be pressured to divest from amplifying and profiting from these types of books entirely, but just FYI. (And please note for the love of books: divestment is not the same thing as censorship).

Are serials the new thing? Amazon announced the launch of Kindle Vella, a new platform that allows authors to serialize stories, and readers spend “coins” to read those stories, and authors get 50% of these coins, only no one really knows what that’s worth yet or how this will be tracked so ¯\_(ツ)_/¯. Monica Leonelle has a helpful rundown for authors (via David Gaughran’s newsletter, which you should absolutely subscribe to).

Author R.O. Kwon gives voice to something I personally have evolved on in the last few years: don’t kill your darlings (via LitHub). I used to try to enforce more ruthlessness in the editing process, but now, whenever an author yelps when I’m suggesting editing out a very particular line or character or plot point, I try to encourage them to examine why that one hurt. Maybe there’s some essence there that needs to be expanded upon rather than squelched. Make your darlings work for you and your narrative, but don’t kill them. If anything, as R.O. Kwon argues, make more of them.

Agent Jessica Faust makes the case that agents should be compensated more for their time attending conferences and festivals.

And Doreen St. Felix profiled Amanda Gorman in Vogue, which is one of those links you can’t click on fast enough.

This week in bestsellers

Here are the top five NY Times bestsellers in a few key categories. (All links are affiliate links):

Adult print and e-book fiction:

Adult print and e-book nonfiction:

Young adult hardcover:

Middle grade hardcover:

This week on the blog

In case you missed them, here are this week’s posts:

Don’t forget that you can nominate your first page and query for a free critique on the blog:

And keep up with the discussion in all the places!

Comment! of! the! week! goes to Sheila, with a dissent on this week’s page critique:

I really liked the original, for what it’s worth. As a reader I very much prefer not to have everything explained to me in so many words, but to have the essential information revealed to me gradually (and preferably with skill) as the story goes on.

And finally, I really enjoyed this essay by Charlie Warzel about how social media platforms are optimized for insane pile-ons and how you never want to be the “main character” on Twitter for a day. We’ve gotta do better.

Have a great weekend!

Need help with your book? I’m available for manuscript edits, query critiques, and coaching!



For my best advice, check out my guide to writing a novel (now available in audio) and my guide to publishing a book.



And if you like this post: subscribe to my newsletter!

Photo: Prospect Park, Brooklyn. Follow me on Instagram!