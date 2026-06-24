Author survey! Answer a few easy questions for a chance to win a $50 gift card

The times they are a-changing, and I’m curious to hear what’s on your mind as a writer, what you need help with, and whether you’ve been dipping your toes in the A.I. waters for publishing advice and editing.

I’d be deeply grateful if you took this very short survey for a chance to win a $50 gift card to Bookshop.org! It should only take a few minutes.

PLEASE CLICK HERE TO COMPLETE THE SURVEY

And, of course, the comments section is open for whatever happens to be on your mind!

Need help with your book? I’m available for manuscript edits, query critiques, and coaching!



For my best advice, check out my online classes, my guide to writing a novel, and my guide to publishing a book.



And if you like this post: subscribe to my newsletter!

Art: At an inn – Election in Ghent in 1830 by Jozef Geirnaert