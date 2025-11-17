Find and delete these phrases from your novel

Excess verbiage is a prime culprit behind a choppy reading experience and a bloated word count. Little redundancies can pile up over the course of a novel and add tens of thousands of extra words.

When I’m line editing a manuscript, there are several common phrases that instantly get cut because they are almost always non-additive.

Find and delete these phrases and your future readers will thank you.

“the sound of” / “the color of”

Example: He heard the sound of footsteps approaching along the path, which had a dark green color.

By definition, if a character hears something it’s because there’s a sound. You don’t need to note the existence of a sound. You can just tell us what they hear.

Similarly, colors are almost always self-evident. You don’t need to point out that something is “a blueish color.” It can just be blueish.

Corrected: He heard footsteps approaching along the dark green path.

“what seems to be” / “what looks like”

Example: She sees what looks like thirty to fifty soldiers approaching in the distance.

Sure, maybe it’s a hazy day and your protagonist needs bifocals. There’s almost never anything to be gained by hesitating with physical description.

Even if you want to pull the rug on your protagonist and it’s actually something other than soldiers approaching, it still doesn’t really help to first hesitate. They can just first be soldiers, oh wait now that they’re closer they’re definitely trained monkeys in uniforms.

And same with numbers. Even if the protagonist doesn’t have time to count the precise number of soldiers approaching, the reader isn’t going to bat an eye if you just give us the amount.

You’re the author. Just tell us what things are.

Corrected: She sees forty soldiers approaching in the distance.

“presently” / “suddenly” / “immediately”

Example: Presently, Nathan returned to his blog post.

You could delete the word “presently” from every book ever written and no one would even notice it’s gone.

Suddenly and immediately may, very occasionally, have their place to convey urgency, but chances are the event that follows those words is dramatic enough on its own that you don’t need to prime the reader that something’s about to happen.

Just let things happen.

Corrected: Nathan returned to his blog post.

“decides to” / “chooses to”

Example: He decides to start running into the forest.

Much like a sound, a choice is almost always self-evident. If you do the thing you’ve decided to do, the decision is apparent. You don’t need to tell us something has been decided.

You also don’t need to tell us something has started happening. If it happens, we know it’s started without needing to be told. Clear out the clutter around those verbs!

Corrected: He runs into the forest.

“of the”

Example: He tried to get the attention of the waiter.

This is not necessarily an auto-delete, but it’s at least worth a gut check. Most of the time, it reads more naturally and more modernly to simply move the object forward and use a possessive apostrophe that avoids the awkward “of the.” Like so: “He tried to get the waiter’s attention.”

The reason this isn’t an auto-delete is because there are some times you may want to employ a slightly more old-fashioned feeling tone, or, if you’re going to provide description of the object, it may read more smoothly to use “of the.” For instance:

“He tried to get the attention of the waiter wearing neon green suspenders” reads more smoothly than:

“He tried to get the waiter wearing neon green suspenders’ attention.”

Corrected: He tried to get the waiter’s attention.

[X] knew / [X] thought / [X] believed / [X] saw / [X] heard / etc.

Example: Nathan saw storm clouds gathering and heard the clap of distant thunder. He knew rain was on the way.

Particularly when the perspective is first person or third person limited, it’s self-evident that if something is on the page the anchoring character has seen it, heard it, etc. If there are beliefs on the page, it’s self-evident that the anchoring character believes them. We don’t need an “[X] believed that…” preamble.

The exception to this would be if the perspective is omniscient and it’s important to connect the observation to a particular character, or, in very limited instances, when it feels important to emphasize the importance of the act of observing itself. But those are rare, and you should really only need to take that approach a few times over the course of the novel.

Corrected: Storm clouds gathered and thunder clapped in the distance. Rain was on the way.

“started to” / “began to”

Example: Nathan started to run out the door.

I have a whole post on clearing out clutter around your verbs, and a big one involves pointing out that a character is starting to do something. Unless the interruption is the point of the description (for example, “Nathan started to run out the door but tripped on the dog”), just delete the “started to” or “began to” and make the verb more active like so:

Corrected: Nathan ran out the door.

“there was” / “there were”

Example: There was a massive explosion that rattled the attic.

“Was” and “were” are danger words in general, and it’s often advantageous to make your writing more engaging and propulsive by turning formulations like “Nathan was sprinting” into “Nathan sprinted.”

This goes doubly for physical description. You don’t need to point out “There was” an explosion. The explosion can just happen:

Corrected: A massive explosion rattled the attic.

“to himself/herself” / “out loud”

Example: Why do people do this? Nathan thought to himself. “It’s already apparent thoughts are interior and dialogue is said aloud,” he said out loud.

If a character thinks something, unless you specify otherwise or if ESP is an important power in your story, it’s self-evident the character is thinking it to themselves. If a character says something, unless you specify otherwise it’s self-evident it’s being said out loud.

Corrected: Why do people do this? Nathan thought. “It’s already apparent thoughts are interior and dialogue is said aloud,” he said.

I’m planning to keep updating this post as I come across more perennially redundant phrases. Do you have any to add?

Originally published July 1, 2024

Art: Martha and Mary Magdalene by Caravaggio