Which authors will you drop everything to read?

With social media fragmenting, I’m bringing back my old “You Tell Me” Wednesday discussions to try to get good old fashioned blog conversations going. If you’re reading in a feed reader or via email, please click through to the post to leave a public comment and join the discussion!
As a reader, I’m a generalist by design.
Because of my work with authors, it behooves me to familiarize myself with as much of the market as possible, which usually means reading one book by a particular author and moving on. I’m typically one and done.
But there are authors who sneak under my defenses. If Emily St. John Mandel or Kazuo Ishiguro dropped a new novel tomorrow, I’d clear my schedule.
Who are yours?
Art: Reading on the garden path by Albert Aublet
Comments
Meg says
Sherry Thomas, Amor Towles, Katherine Center, and Emily Henry.
Deborah Gray says
Robin Hood:
I’m on the 2nd book of her 3rd trilogy, and it’s like an addiction. I never want her series to end. She’s now 72 and I keep thinking: how many more books does she have in her?
Robert Galbraith (AKA JK Rowling):
As much as I hated A Casual Vacancy (her first adult book), I was glad I picked up her pen name series, because she found her voice in these novels and they’re compelling.
There are others, of different genres, that would be on my radar and I’d definitely read, but these are the ones I’d drop everything for.
Deborah Gray says
Robin Hobb!
Patsy Shepherd says
I was just going to say Robert Galbraith (JK Rowling) but you beat me to it, Deborah Gray. And I’m always ready for another John Sandford Prey story or William Kent Krueger. But most of all, Tana French.
Carolyn Carlquist says
Joan Didion and Cormac McCarthy.