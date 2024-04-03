Which authors will you drop everything to read?

With social media fragmenting, I’m bringing back my old “You Tell Me” Wednesday discussions to try to get good old fashioned blog conversations going. If you’re reading in a feed reader or via email, please click through to the post to leave a public comment and join the discussion!

As a reader, I’m a generalist by design.

Because of my work with authors, it behooves me to familiarize myself with as much of the market as possible, which usually means reading one book by a particular author and moving on. I’m typically one and done.

But there are authors who sneak under my defenses. If Emily St. John Mandel or Kazuo Ishiguro dropped a new novel tomorrow, I’d clear my schedule.

Who are yours?

Need help with your book? I’m available for manuscript edits, query critiques, and coaching!



For my best advice, check out my online classes, my guide to writing a novel and my guide to publishing a book.



And if you like this post: subscribe to my newsletter!

Art: Reading on the garden path by Albert Aublet