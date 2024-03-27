With social media fragmenting, I’m bringing back my old “You Tell Me” Wednesday discussions to try to get good old fashioned blog conversations going. If you’re reading in a feed reader or via email, please click through to the post to leave a public comment and join the discussion!
Many writers listen to music while they write, or at least prime their creativity with a few choice albums. Sometimes these musical choices coincide with the soundtrack they imagine for the film adaptation of their novel.
What’s the soundtrack to your work in progress?
While I was writing my new middle grade novel, I listened a lot to V by Föllakzoid. What about you?
Art: Frederick the Great Playing the Flute at Sanssouci by Adolph von Menzel
abc says
I love this kind of question. The thing I’m playing around with is a soup (stew, maybe?) of Robyn, Rhett Miller, Taylor Swift, and old Juliana Hatfield.
Shayne Huxtable says
Lisa Gerrard. Snow Patrol. Disturbed. 5FDP.
Cate says
The soundtrack of my WIP is quite different than the playlist I listen to while writing it. The soundtrack has lots of big band swing, Dean Martin, Nat King Cole, and Etta James. But I can’t listen to music with vocals when I write. My writing playlist is heavy on Max Richter and Hans Zimmer.
SJ says
NF
Neil Larkins says
I agree Can’t listen to lyrics and create, especially dialogue, at the same time. But during breaks, ok.
Neil Larkins says
Since I’m only writing memoir these days, most of it from the mid sixties to late seventies, that’s the era I listen to, which I feel is the greatest era for popular music ever. But of course I’m biased.