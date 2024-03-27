With social media fragmenting, I’m bringing back my old “You Tell Me” Wednesday discussions to try to get good old fashioned blog conversations going. If you’re reading in a feed reader or via email, please click through to the post to leave a public comment and join the discussion!

Many writers listen to music while they write, or at least prime their creativity with a few choice albums. Sometimes these musical choices coincide with the soundtrack they imagine for the film adaptation of their novel.

What’s the soundtrack to your work in progress?

While I was writing my new middle grade novel, I listened a lot to V by Föllakzoid. What about you?

Art: Frederick the Great Playing the Flute at Sanssouci by Adolph von Menzel