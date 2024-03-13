What are you writing?

With social media fragmenting, I’m bringing back my old “You Tell Me” Wednesday discussions to try to get good old fashioned blog conversations going. If you’re reading in a feed reader or via email, please click through to the post to leave a public comment and join the discussion!
I’m very curious to hear about everyone’s work in progress! What are you working on?
What’s the genre? Anything else you want to share?
As I mentioned earlier in the week, I recently finished up a new middle grade novel, which represents my first foray into fantasy, though anyone who’s read Jacob Wonderbar won’t be too surprised who wrote it.
What about you?
Need help with your book? I’m available for manuscript edits, query critiques, and coaching!
For my best advice, check out my online classes, my guide to writing a novel and my guide to publishing a book.
And if you like this post: subscribe to my newsletter!
Art: Ein fesselndes Buch by Anonymous
Comments
Keith says
I’m writing a rom-com, alternating perspectives between a young woman and a young man who think they’re trying to solve mystery A (when really it is mystery B — what is in their hearts–that changes them). I am a 50-year old dad who really loves a subset of rom-com books and films, but finds himself wondering why the cover art for the genre these days is always in the same blocky cartoon style, often of figures without any facial features. Why is that?
David Dvorkin says
I just published a thriller (https://www.amazon.com/dp/1736288636/), a departure for me. Now I’m returning to my long-gestating (like, decades) somewhat autobiographical, partially sfnal magnum opus, which is getting more magnum all the time. Maybe I’ll actually finish it this year, but I said the same thing last year, and the year before that, and …
Michael J Hall says
I’m working on a Hardboiled Detective novel set in LA in 1946
Going through the editing stage…Ugh it’s crazy
Cate says
I’m in the home stretch draft of a YA paranormal romance with historical elements. I spent a year dreaming up the story and outlining it, wrote a draft during NaNoWriMo 2022, and have been revising since.
Marion Hughes says
Literary fiction. Protagonist is a real historical person. First novel so it’s taken me years to kind of figure out sort of what I’m doing. Hope this is the final edit/rewrite before beta readers
Teresa Ho Robeson says
I’m working on a spec fic MG and revising (per editor notes) a NF MG while waiting for my agent to go on submission with a ms and proposal (after being ghosted by a couple of editors in the last year and a half). Sooo much waiting.
Nancy S. Thompson says
Working on book 2 in my 3-book political conspiracy thriller series, Against Orders. Writing under contract is proving harder than I imagined, but I’m still enjoying it.
Anne Macdonald says
I’m working on a mystery set in rural Wyoming featuring a reluctant, lazy, weed smoking detective who has to buck up and solve the murder of his friend.
Jessie Johnson says
I’m working on one novella called Don’t Let Them In about the Internet legends of the Black eyed kids and toying with an idea in the vein of H P Lovecraft called The Black Pyramid. I write horror sub genre supernatural splatter punk in the vein of John Skipp.
Karen Engelsen says
I’m working on an historical fantasy set in 780’s Denmark about the Danish pushback against Charlemagne’s attempted conversion/colonization process–the trigger to the first Viking raids.
Jennifer Della'Zanna says
In my first foray into middle grade, I’m writing a fantasy hybrid novel with the illustrator who had the idea for it. We’re super excited. I’ve been reading and taking classes to get into the groove (I normally write grown-up historical fantasy/mythic fiction). I had my first feedback from my writing group, and it was good!
P.I. Barrington says
I am working on a crime/political thriller. I feel it’s starting too slow, however. I’m debating on tossing it out and starting all over again!
Neil Larkins says
Keeping my fingers and toes crossed that I’ll be able to get back to it after a near two-year hiatus, I’m working on my second memoir. It’s set in 1969 when I went to work for a well-known private investigator in Oklahoma City. A job I’d slipped into answering a classified ad, I’d only been at it three months when the boss took on an exciting missing person case. A specialty of his, I was both fascinated at his technique and baffled at how he worked his magic. I call the case, and my memoir, The Apple Green, Metal Flake, T-Bucket Hot Rod: Tales Of A Reluctant Private Detective.
Being 79 in declining health and failing eyesight means I better finish this mess before I croak.
Neil Larkins says
A good sign, I believe, is that I’m working on a query for this. I promised Nathan I’d do it. Is this the impetus I need?
Diane Black says
My pub date is in a little over a week. I’m scared! I’m excited too, but mostly scared.
DEAD DOG ROAD: The True Story Into The Dark World Of An Abused Child
IN A SMALL TEXAS TOWN, THE DIRECTOR OF A CHILDREN’S HOME TRIES TO SAVE THREE ADOPTED RUSSIAN CHILDREN LIVING WITH A SADISTIC WOMAN IN THE BACKWOODS OF CANEY HEAD.
Johannah S says
Your cover is gorgeous! Best of luck with the release. 🙂
Michael J Scholtes says
I’m workshopping a sci-fi trilogy, set in a future where an AI maintains the Earth in a static harmony. The protagonists wrestle with the question, is it utopia if nothing is allowed to change? And how could you change anything if the AI controls everything and knows what you are thinking?
paul W stephens says
March 13, 2024 – Wednesday eve
Since the holidays in 2023, I’ve been continuing my writing and rewriting (mostly) my memoir, “Born Adrift”. That new title better sums up the story as opposed to previous ones, like “Orphans” or “Out of The Box”. Essentially, I’m rearranging some text within and among the chapters.
As my friend, Turtle, has mentioned to me about a year ago, I had initially written the memoir like I were a news reporter. I’ve taken his advice and am including any thoughts, emotions where necessary. The new style is much better and I’m pleased with it.
I’m not a prolific writer in that I mostly write when I’m in the mood and able to concentrate with a clear mind. Otherwise, I’m watching the national and global news. BBC is one of my favorite channels, next to MSNBC. Yes, I know, too much gloom and doom.
Also, I’ve been researching (reminds me of writing papers in school, which I had dreaded) to beef up my sources because I want my readers to believe in what I’ve written. In accomplishing that, I can only do the best I can. I’m sure there are a multitude of sources available, but I’m short on the know-how and finances.
To sum, the memoir is in the construction stage. The girders are up and the floors and ceilings are nearly done. I’m treating this work with kindness and don’t want it to do a slipshod job.
Please be patient and, when I’m nearly finished, I’ll contact you. In the meantime, keep those updates and other materials coming.
Thanks.
Johannah S says
I’m working on a YA contemporary fantasy set in the Twin Cities (MN). Four high school girls combine their magic powers to make Bigfoot videos that go viral on TikTok. Needless to say, it goes wrong. 😀
This is my first time writing in 1st person present tense, and while it’s definitely the right choice for the story, it’s exhausting!
Johannah S says
PS – I didn’t realize until now that you can click on a commenter’s name and go to their website! Very cool!
Shayne Huxtable says
Writing an epic Medieval Romance with the battle of Agincourt in the second manuscript. At its heart, its a Romance with graphic sexual content, adult language and violence.
T.R. says
I’m reworking a YA fantasy set in Japan that I wrote several years ago and charting out a murder mystery (something I’ve wanted to try for a long time) set in 1960’s Scotland.
Donald Heller says
I’m writing a non-fiction book about the nature of reality and ultimately, the meaning of life, from the viewpoint of a rocket scientist, well educated in physics, theology, philosophy, shamanism, and psychology. The book starts with an analysis of epistemology, which debunks the narrow reductionist scientific viewpoint. It is well developed, but it reads like a boring textbook or doctoral dissertation. I am trying to turn it into a dialog driven memoir based on conversations with scientists and ordinary people, but not sure how to start.
IanJ says
I’m currently revising a fun post-cyberpunk thriller that I’d been intermittently working on prior to the pandemic and finished drafting during it. The story involves AI as a catalyst to the characters’ conflicting motivations, though, so I fear I should’ve put the novel out five years ago. Hopefully the characters, themes, and writing style will carry the story even if the tech now feels too trendy or even out-of-date. lol.
And I love reading about what everyone else is working on! So much enthusiasm and variety! It is very encouraging to see.
Bill "Classic" Camp says
I’m currently working on a werewolf horror novel titled Blood of the Werewolf, about a lower aristocratic family in the UK dealing with lycanthropy.