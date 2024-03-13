What are you writing?

With social media fragmenting, I’m bringing back my old “You Tell Me” Wednesday discussions to try to get good old fashioned blog conversations going. If you’re reading in a feed reader or via email, please click through to the post to leave a public comment and join the discussion!

I’m very curious to hear about everyone’s work in progress! What are you working on?

What’s the genre? Anything else you want to share?

As I mentioned earlier in the week, I recently finished up a new middle grade novel, which represents my first foray into fantasy, though anyone who’s read Jacob Wonderbar won’t be too surprised who wrote it.

What about you?

Need help with your book? I’m available for manuscript edits, query critiques, and coaching!



For my best advice, check out my online classes, my guide to writing a novel and my guide to publishing a book.



And if you like this post: subscribe to my newsletter!

Art: Ein fesselndes Buch by Anonymous