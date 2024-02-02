Being a full-time writer isn’t always what it’s cracked up to be (This week in books)

This week! Books!

New-ish Penguin Random House CEO Nihar Malaviya stepped (tiptoed?) out of the shadows for an interview with Elizabeth A. Harris of the New York Times. Apart from quite a few people being at pains to speak to his listening and analytical abilities and a very 2024 allusion to the wonders of A.I. to increase productivity, there weren’t many reveals.

Agent Kate McKean pours some ice water on many a writing dream in a recent newsletter titled Being a Full-Time Writer is the Worst Job, citing a profound lack of stability, no benefits, unclear career paths, and the worst (public) performance reviews.

My own take: Kate makes some very important points that everyone contemplating this path should grapple with. Being CEO of your own personal multinational corporation is no joke. On the other hand, I’ve never met a full time writer who would rather be doing something else. So maybe being a full time writer is the worst job except for all the other jobs.

Amid the ongoing controversy surrounding the Hugo awards after some eligible authors including R.F. Kuang and Xiran Jay Zhao weren’t nominated, Hugo Awards administrator Dave McCarty first argued with people on Facebook, then apologized for arguing with people on Facebook, then resigned. The governing body of the Hugos censured McCarty and several others in connection with the controversy.

Congrats to Asian-owned bookstore Yu and Me Books for its reopening after a devastating fire last July!

Audiobooks have been booming for some time, and there are early signs that Spotify diving into the market are driving them even higher.

Lincoln Michel writes in praise of “shaggy dog” novels like The Mezzanine by Nicholson Baker, which just go to show there really are no rules.

Dan Blank writes in favor of giving yourself permission to do less, or, from another vantage point, do more of what matters. I may be returning to this.

And with another posthumous book on the way from Maurice Sendak, Ten Little Rabbits, Elisabeth Egan got a glimpse at Sendak’s fully intact Ridgefield, Conn. home and studio.

This week in bestsellers

Here are the top five NY Times bestsellers in a few key categories. (All links are affiliate links):

Adult print and e-book fiction:

Adult print and e-book nonfiction:

Young adult hardcover:

Divine Rivals by Rebecca Ross Powerless by Lauren Roberts Ruthless Vows by Rebecca Ross Murtaugh by Christopher Paolini Nightbane by Alex Aster

Middle grade hardcover:

This week on the blog

In case you missed them, here are this week’s posts:

Don’t forget that you can nominate your first page and query for a free critique on the blog:

And keep up with the discussion in all the places!

And finally, anyone who loves nautical books will appreciate this as a potential premise: a 200 year old shipwreck mysteriously washed onto shore in Newfoundland.

Have a great weekend!

Need help with your book? I’m available for manuscript edits, query critiques, and coaching!



For my best advice, check out my online classes, my guide to writing a novel and my guide to publishing a book.



And if you like this post: subscribe to my newsletter!

Photo: The Huntington, San Marino, CA. Follow me on Instagram!