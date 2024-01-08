Tips to get your creativity on track

It has come to my attention that we have entered the year 2024. I’m a bit bleary-eyed myself as I was up late last night finishing a messy first draft of a new middle grade novel, and much of my New Years’ planning has been put on hold.

As you probably know if you frequent these parts, turning the calendar means a time to reflect on my goals, schedule, and my creative direction, and I typically share some tips I’ve found helpful.

I just haven’t gotten there yet because I’ve been so focused on the novel. Nevertheless! If you’re in the same boat as me and are using your eggnog and Christmas lights hangover to contemplate a fresh start for 2024, here are some posts that might help.

For those needing a total refresh

If you keep finding yourself struggling to prioritize your writing or make creativity a central part of your life, you may need to hit the reset button and take a fresh look at where you devote your time and energy. These posts can help:

For those needing a boost

Maybe you have all the right structure to live a creative life, but some pernicious doubts have been nagging you and you aren’t sure all this writing stuff is worth it. Try these:

For those struggling to get back in the saddle

Family gatherings, presents, decorating and un-decorating, and all that fudge on your counter may have interfered with your writing rhythm. Or maybe Uncle Pete’s abhorrent politics are still ringing in your ears. Here are some tips for easing back to your writing:

For those who are blocked

The new year is a great time to get back on track with your writing if you have been stalled out. You don’t have writer’s block. Trust me. You don’t:

For those who just need to step away for a bit

Maybe what you need advice on is not about how to write, but how not to write. I’ve got you covered:

Please share any tips or articles you’ve found helpful in the comments. Happy New Year, everyone!

Art: Exciting Toboggan Ride by Theodor Kleehaas