Will you ever buy mostly e-books? 2023 results!

It’s been fascinating to see these results over the years. After a surge of e-book optimism from the poll’s origins in 2007 to e-book hype peak in 2013, the last decade settled into a seesaw around a pretty fixed point, with 40% on each side of the paper and electronic divid.
The only real deviation was a surge in e-book enthusiasm in 2021. I wonder if there was anything going on in the world during that time that might have contributed to that result.
This year? A definite uptick in paper book aficionados to its highest point since 2017. If you zoom out even further, the 44.4% result is the second highest percentage for paper since 2009.
What do you make of these results? Have indie bookstores recaptured your heart? Will it take further technological breakthroughs or cost concerns to shake your habits?
Let me know in the comments!
Comments
Neil Larkins says
Thanks for doing this poll again, Nathan. The results show the long ago rumors of print books’ demise have been greatly exaggerated!
V.M. Sang says
Thank you for this interesting survey, Nathan. I actually prefer paper books, but they are so expensive. I buy ebooks for financial reasons. And space. I can fit hundreds on my tablet, but not in my house! But a new ebook doesn’t have the same smell as a new paper book.
I wonder how many other people buy ebooks for the same reasons?
Margaret says
I am not, in theory, opposed to ebooks. However, despite all the improvements over the years, I really don’t love the on-screen reading experience, the page turning options, or the ability to easily flip back to something. And having lived long enough to move from LPs to tapes to CDs, not to mention rabbit ears to VHS, to DVDs, all of which are extinct now (‘cept, of course for LPs?!) I have NO faith in the endurance of the current digital technology. Its demise or erosion would mean I no longer own, or can no longer access my books. So for now, anything that matters has to be in paper format.
Donna says
I buy ebooks for (1) when I need it RIGHT NOW, (2) the print book is too hideously expensive or unavailable, and (3) when I know it’s a read-once and discard.
Printed books are works of art as well as works of literature. If a book is valuable to me, I buy and keep it in printed form.