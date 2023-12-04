Will you ever buy mostly e-books? 2023 results!

It’s been fascinating to see these results over the years. After a surge of e-book optimism from the poll’s origins in 2007 to e-book hype peak in 2013, the last decade settled into a seesaw around a pretty fixed point, with 40% on each side of the paper and electronic divid.

The only real deviation was a surge in e-book enthusiasm in 2021. I wonder if there was anything going on in the world during that time that might have contributed to that result.

This year? A definite uptick in paper book aficionados to its highest point since 2017. If you zoom out even further, the 44.4% result is the second highest percentage for paper since 2009.

What do you make of these results? Have indie bookstores recaptured your heart? Will it take further technological breakthroughs or cost concerns to shake your habits?

Let me know in the comments!

