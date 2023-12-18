The best of 2023

As the year winds down, I thought I’d do something lighter and compile some best-ofs for your holiday enjoyment! On Thursday we’ll have a critique as usual, and Friday will be the last post of the year, with some reflections on the year in books.

Thank you so much to everyone for reading and commenting in 2023!

The best of the blog 2023

Most viewed posts published in 2023

Nathan’s personal favorite posts of 2023

The best books of 2023

I’m cheating a little bit because not all of these first hit bookstores in 2023, but here are my favorite recently published books that I read in 2023 (all links are affiliates to Bookshop.org):

The best music of 2023

A few years ago I resolved to listen to an album every weekday to keep up with the great new music out there, and I kept that going in 2023!

The best albums of 2023

The best songs of 2023

The best products of 2023

Here are some random things I enjoyed in the past year! All links are Amazon affiliates.

Avacado and Spice journal – These are beautiful and very well-made journals. A great gift for the writer in your life! Tamanishiki rice – My parents are rice farmers so I know my rice–this is my favorite rice grown in California. If you haven’t tried Tamanishiki or another higher end brand, you may not even realize just how good rice can taste. Uniball Vision Rollerball Pens – These are by far my favorite pens for journaling, and if Uniball ever stopped making them I might have to give up writing entirely. Wildfish Cannery, Smoked Pink Salmon – Like many people, I got pretty into tinned fish during the pandemic, and the salmon from Wildfish Cannery became one of my go-tos. Pair it with Blank Slate Sichuan Chili Oil over some Tamanishiki rice if you’re into spicy food like me. How to Write a Novel by Nathan Bransford – Ahem. Yes, well. Every purchase helps keep this here blog going!

I think that’s all from Nathan Bransford Books HQ. I didn’t watch enough movies or TV shows in 2023 to create lists, but I’d love to hear your recommendations in the comments!

Need help with your book? I’m available for manuscript edits, query critiques, and coaching!



For my best advice, check out my online classes, my guide to writing a novel and my guide to publishing a book.



And if you like this post: subscribe to my newsletter!

Art: Winter scene from the streets of Stockholm by Wilhelm Smith