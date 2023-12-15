15th annual Heifer fundraiser!

This giving season, I know you have so many options, but I hope you’ll join my annual push to support Heifer International, an organization devoted to fighting hunger, something as important as ever.

And if you’re able to swing two donations, please also consider supporting We Need Diverse Books, a fantastic organization making the world of books a better and more inclusive place.

Here’s how to participate in the Heifer fundraiser:

Heifer International fights hunger by giving families around the world livestock, training, or other assistance that helps improve their livelihood. Heifer has been recognized for its work in Fast Company and Forbes, among other places.

If you have anything to spare this holiday season I hope you’ll consider making a donation. Over the past years we have raised nearly $30,000 together! Here’s that link again to donate directly.

Thanks everyone!