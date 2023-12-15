15th annual Heifer fundraiser!

This giving season, I know you have so many options, but I hope you’ll join my annual push to support Heifer International, an organization devoted to fighting hunger, something as important as ever.
And if you’re able to swing two donations, please also consider supporting We Need Diverse Books, a fantastic organization making the world of books a better and more inclusive place.
Here’s how to participate in the Heifer fundraiser:
- If you’re able, please visit my fundraising page and make a donation!
- Please spread the word about this fundraiser! Here’s a post on Threads you can repost:
Heifer International fights hunger by giving families around the world livestock, training, or other assistance that helps improve their livelihood. Heifer has been recognized for its work in Fast Company and Forbes, among other places.
If you have anything to spare this holiday season I hope you’ll consider making a donation. Over the past years we have raised nearly $30,000 together! Here’s that link again to donate directly.
Thanks everyone!
Comments
Neil Larkins says
This is a great organization, folks. Thanks to Nathan I have been a regular contributor for several years. I now contribute every month through automatic withdrawal, the only charity wherein I do so. Seeing my money directly benefit families in a sustainable way gives a feeling I can’t describe.
Get involved. You’ll not regret it.