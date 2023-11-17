The award for drama goes to the National Book Awards (This week in books)

This week! Books!

Where to start with the National Book Awards? Well. How about we start with the winners. Congrats!

If you may recall, the National Book Awards ceremony was originally to have been hosted by Drew Barrymore, who was dropped after her scab controversy amid the WGA strike. She was replaced by LeVar Burton, who started off with a, shall we say, edgy joke for a ceremony celebrating free expression (I obviously still love the man). Also controversial was a planned statement from finalists calling for a ceasefire in Gaza (the statement did end up happening), which prompted several sponsors to withdraw from the ceremony.

Got all that? Whew.

If you recall a few weeks back, the institution better known as the 92nd Street Y (currently called 92NY) “postponed” a talk by Viet Thanh Nguyen due to critical remarks Nguyen made about Israel, which led to a wave of resignations and event cancellations and the suspension of its reading series. Mari Cohen at Jewish Currents delves into the controversy, placing it in a continuum of the Y’s longstanding pro-Zionist policy, but concluding that Jewish cultural institutions will be in an untenable position if they attempt to uphold traditional pro-Israel political positions, including recent controversies involving Hillel International.

Speaking of Nguyen, George Packer at The Atlantic uses his work as a jumping off point for an essay on the tension between art and politics. I certainly don’t agree with all of Packer’s opinions and conclusions, but I found it worth grappling with his views.

For Esquire, Kate Dwyer surveys quite a few publishing insiders on what’s in store for the future is publishing, and coalesces into some predictions of where things are headed. At the top of the list? Breaking out fiction is difficult, as previously argued on this blog.

And in very cool news: the musician Pink gave away 2,000 banned books at two Florida concerts.

And finally, I was absolutely struck by this extended look at carmaker Henry Ford’s rabid anti-semitism compared to this dive into carexploder Elon Musk’s rabid anti-semitism.

And finally finally so we don’t end on that note before the holiday, have humans always been at war? It’s a complicated enough question that it gives hope that we can strive for peace.

