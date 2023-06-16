Two literary legends pass away (This week in books)

This week! Books!

The publishing world lost two luminaries this week. Cormac McCarthy, author of All the Pretty Horses, No Country for Old Men, and The Road passed away at age 89. Lincoln Michel looks back at McCarthy’s mesmerizing, precise style.

And one of the most legendary editors of all time, Robert Gottlieb, who worked with the likes of Toni Morrison, John le Carré, Ray Bradbury, and Robert Caro, in addition to editing The New Yorker for a time, and lent Catch-22 its title, passed away at 92. Current New Yorker editor David Remnick examines his legacy.

Simon & Schuster is still for sale after its blocked merger with Penguin Random House, and publisher HarperCollins and private equity company KKR have emerged as bidders.

Eat, Pray, Love author Elizabeth Gilbert announced on Twitter that she has preemptively paused publication of her forthcoming novel The Snow Forest, set in the Soviet Union (note: not even modern Russia), due to “an enormous massive outpouring of reactions and responses from my Ukrainian readers.” No Nathan do not say what you are really thinking about this don’t do it have we reached the cancellation for publicity era I’m just asking questions here oh dear you said it.

President Biden forcefully pushed back against the rampant book banning hysteria and will appoint a new coordinator within the Education Department to address the growing threat book bans pose to students’ civil rights.

The First Shakespeare Folio, one of the most influential books in history, is turning 400 years old.

Ever wondered how your manuscript might change as it moves through the copyediting process? Jeanette the Writer has you covered.

Ever wondered what a book packager is? Kate McKean has you covered.

And agent Janet Reid tackles a question I get so, so often: but what if I piss off an agent?

And finally, The Truman Show has long been one of my favorite movies, and it somehow seems ever-more prescient as the years pass. Emily Maskell wonders whether any movie has ever predicted the future so accurately.

Have a great weekend!

