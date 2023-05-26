The key to creative breakthroughs (This week in books)

This week! Books!

Last week I brought you news of Sudowrite’s new service that will help you write a (seemingly) terrible draft thanks to AI, and in a very 2023 news story, a fictional sex act created by the Omegaverse fandom has resulted in the the AI service being caught plundering material. Yes really.

Penguin Random House parent company Bertelsmann’s CEO Thomas Rabe raised many an eyebrow when he told the Financial Times he sees AI as “very positive provided we stay on top of it and understand its potential and threats.” He says he asked ChatGPT “what the impact of ChatGPT or generative AI is on publishing. It prepared a phenomenal text. Frankly, it was pretty detailed and to the point.”

I also asked ChatGPT what the impact of ChatGPT or generative AI on publishing will be, and you be the judge:

And the latest entry on the vibes being off in book publishing is brought to you by Chuck Wendig, who cites the pandemic, a decline in hardcovers, advance spirals, and, of course, AI.

What’s the key to creative breakthroughs? Hint: it’s not magic.

Who doesn’t love a story about a plucky author who made it big? KC Baker profiles flight attendant-turned-thriller novelist T.J. Newman.

And the BBC took a crack at the 100 greatest children’s books of all time, which, in my opinion, is extremely heavy on old classics and largely bypasses the recent golden age in children’s publishing.

This week in bestsellers

Here are the top five NY Times bestsellers in a few key categories. (All links are affiliate links):

Adult print and e-book fiction:

Adult print and e-book nonfiction:

Young adult hardcover:

Middle grade hardcover:

And finally, particularly as someone who grew up with the original Legend of Zelda, I really enjoyed this interactive feature by Zachary Small and Rumsey Taylor on the franchise’s legacy.

